Facebook users report outages

By SNO Staff
November 12, 2018

Areas where there are outages of Facebook

(SNO) — If you are trying to log into your Facebook account and cannot do so, you are not alone.

Several users of the social network giant have taken to Twitter to announce that they cannot log in.

For those experiencing the outage, opening a page on the social media site revealed an error message reading, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

The website outage-tracking site Downdetector reported a spike in reports of problems with Facebook.

A map showed the outages concentrated in the Northeast and Midwest of the United States.

Users in Dominica and Saint Lucia are also reporting that they cannot log in to their accounts.

There has been no comments from Facebook on the matter.

The error message on Facebook

 

