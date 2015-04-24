“F**** the police” – gang of young men rounded up after verbally abusing SSU

Members of the the Special Services Unit (SSU) conducted a search of a gang of young people who were loitering and using obscene languages on Micoud Street, opposite the Cathedral, on Friday.

The police acted after some members of the gang shouted “F&@^# the police” as the SSU van passed by.

Among the group of males were four students in school uniform and a young girl. The search was conducted at about 6 p.m.

It is not yet clear if the young men were eventually charged.



