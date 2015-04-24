“F**** the police” – gang of young men rounded up after verbally abusing SSU

Members of the the Special Services Unit (SSU) conducted a search of a gang of young people who were loitering and using obscene languages on Micoud Street, opposite the Cathedral, on Friday.
The police acted after some members of the gang shouted “F&@^# the police” as the SSU van passed by.
Among the group of males were four students in school uniform and a young girl. The search was conducted at about 6 p.m.
It is not yet clear if the young men were eventually charged.
(3)(1)
The cops are right! its them young men who suppose to be at school loitering and pretending to be doing something positive that are the future criminals .Too young are now rebelious toward everything body and evrrything the want to act like the bad boys who they see on tv . Thst not afraid of police .yourll sre students what the hell if the police tell u move u fucking move bring your vonverns later you not mobing brcause i thing u have rights . But youll dont lnow what the educstion act says anout students lotering in uniform during school hours
I am a student. I was at blue coral mall I was not even loitering. I was actually trying to purchase something. An officer was chasing me out and had the audacity to curse me on my mother cause I wouldnt go. So iff they desire respect they should respect others. SIMPLE. Cause without their lil badges they are bitches. A lil authority you have u base u have so much power. Please!!
For one i eh really like police but be honest what were u doing there the police have a right to question you or instruct u to go to school if u are a student and pls dont use those work if you want to be a role model to other your persons as urself your words need to be use carefully so in as much as the are lil bitches as u claim they have a role to fulfill
The person never said they were going to school.. if he or she is purchasing something at an establishment the police authority has no right to chase him/her and worst yet curse yet curse them on their mother.. students have a life too you know and the person clearly stated that they weren't even loitering!! NOT ALL STUDENTS LOITER! Next time please read to understand before you comment uselessly
smh ! Go after the real criminals and try to solve all the unsolved murders! Y'all won't take theses thing seriously but will take on a group of kids! Haven't y'all heard about Freedom of speech!
They are already so bloody disrespectful..insulting words to anyone is an offence so essentially they are criminals...if they want to act like they so grown then they should treat them like they grown..did they forget they were kids when they were hurling insults at cops
Smfh so now ppl can't say wat they want now aaaaaa SMG BT real **** da police for true wat thety soon for us coming and lie to get they grades higher **** urll
Ppl tend to think that we have the freedom of speach but that's an American right. It's a criminal offense to use offense language to anyone and of course officers . Sorry to burst your bubble but get educated on the laws of ST. LUCIA
Lets be honest u believe the police was just passing and these kids said wat they said or were they told something first am no saying they were right but u feel putting yhem behind a police van will teach the a lesson why not they could have been spoken to some of us lucians are plain two face but when it reach home is a different story
there is no such thing as frredom of speech when there is a charge for insulting words and obscene language....the law is law...smh
THE SCHOOL CHILDREN EVEN WALK WITH WEAPONS ON THE ROAD AND THEY LOOK SO OLDER THAN ME AND MY MOTHER, THEY DON'T LOOK LIKE SCHOOL CHILDREN AT ALL.
if u dont have nothing good or advisable to say hold ur comments . it makes no sense ... u may have kids that look older than u becareful what u say.
All those that are criticizing the ssu they themselves need to be arrested like the fellas. Those young boys especially the school children, even the girls in it too disrespect their elders and oneanother on the streets with their uniforms on them so they need to be arrested and put in the cell at least for a week. When it comes to that let the police do their jobs, because after school the children flood the town, drink, smoke, disrespect, make bad manners in town.
Wasim and Freedom very good points. Some of you are so ignorant. Why the name calling, when all we are doing is sharing our views. Some of you are so judgemental. A place like St Lucia with such lovely educated people. U guys are so behind. I am lost for words
Distasteful
To the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force: Please do not be discouraged and continue Operation City-Sweep. Please be proactive and get all that filth off the streets of Castries.
I presume you refer to your own brothers and sisters as filth. Where is your solution that you can contribute to help this type of situations?
This is where you separate the men from the boys arresting kids who are just fools for swearing to a point it have to reach St Lucia news online like really who does that .... This is where you can see who is capable of being a police officer or not cause apparently some people hands are sticky and before someone reach for a envelope in their coat shots fired requesting backup .... ignoring someone or people is a bigger weapon than a gun itself.
Yes that's how deviant behaviors start u ignore children when they clearly should be corrected ..insulting words is an offence in Saint Lucia. Why allow them the best disrespectful..if they are doing to to officers who can temporarily deny them their freedom one is left to wonder if they respect their parents at all
Really you arrest someone just for swearing come on smh like you got nothing better to do ...I am not saying the boys are good for cursing the police officers but come on the police has to have more balls than that and ignore ..so if the whole community says f... the police you will arrest them to like really come on anyone who disagree with me don't know sh... seriously
I am a teacher! And these children have no respect for authority! Its time to put a stop to this nonsense! Disrespecting the police! I applaud SSU for rounding these children in and teaching them a valuable lesson! Shut up and go home!
i agree such dirty words coming from the mouth of students even in the classroom..... the POLICE RIGGGGGGHHHHHT !!!!
St. Lucians are beginning to accept too many things for no reason!
I will not go around disrespecting people and stuff but these guys curse on the job 24/7 and guess what why don't they arrest each other? There's one i know that cannot wear shoes on his feet and u know why they f... him up ask him. They are quick to arrest and they are more dirty.
(And don't track my f... ip cuz it will lead u to a place in the us and im right here in lucia)
Freedom of speech, Hippocrates cause their curse all the times which their are not suppose to do they need to be taught how to do real police work them failures who keep sleeping with under age and stealing evidence
They should hold them in the calabouse for the weekend. Let them see how they like it. Disrespectful minions.
Wasim how would you feel if you walking with your girl and these kids walk up to her and called her bitch
I would put them in the calabouse for the weekend so they get a taste of what it is to be locked up....silly stupid idiotic boys.
I live in the village of micoud and see how these guys get on with their big gun machine to intimidate us close the street down and search man woman and child come into our faces to brandish their guns for no reason, no respect for the females only to hit them and and rough them up like a man. then its those same kids who sees this humiliation that stand up to the police cause they have no fear. you cannot blame the youths if you feel you deserve respect you must show them respect rich or poor big or small. the way they conduct business is barbaric and uncivilized remember we are a product of our environment and violence breeds violence. if the police feels offended then they should check themselves as to how they handle this task of serve and protect instead of protecting their pride and ego.
Idiot, is the way you conduct yourself and the way you approach the officers. You respect them, they respect you, just be calm when they come to you to ask questions and don't get on and act stupid. You get on with them, they will rough you up.
What has St.Lucia come to. Kenny Anthony is a disgrace to the Nation and it,s Citizens. Surprising foreigners still travel to St.Lucia.
Let's see who is a disgrace to st Lucia now that Kenny isn't there
The people who condone the actions of these hoodlums are no better.Yes freedom of expression but, yes its free until you get caught and it becomes an offence. It is so hypocritical to condem the police for upholding the law and when they become the victim they crying to the same police!!!
FREEDOM OF SPEECH SO WHAT THEY SAID THT THE POLICE HAVE NO RIGHT SO ALL THOSE WHO SAYING SHIT STFU!!!
Your name says it all.
People like you would scream on the news when your relatives get killed that the police are not doing their jobs, yet you criticize every lawful action taken by the police.
Maybe we should drop you and the other persons criticizing the police on Rat Island so you can act like savages and keep away from civilized society.
I could not even find space in front of the doors of Blue Coral to exit on Friday. These school children stand there in hoards and do not move for others to pass. F''' the police eh? The police are here to uphold the law and to protect and serve ALL citizenry. When we support this kind of behavior from the youth what message are we sending? There needs to be a curfew enforced and these children in uniform need to be out of town and at home by 5:30 on any given day. They are so disrespectful! I can't even express how disgusted I am in them!
you all always saying don't put politics in it but you all see the four devils,you all have created in that DADDY COMPTON thing.If we the people was putting a stop to the abuse of kids stating from the top, we would not have so many children making children and all these problems are arising.YOU BUNCH OF HYPOCRITES!
It's been said that the youths are the future of the nation.it's sad to see the behavior of some of them. While we are slaughtering the parents we as a society should take some of the blame as well.some parents don't kiss in the present of their kids ,but sit with them to watch the young and the restless the bold and the beautiful and allow them to listen to music that promotes violence and cause the degradation of women.we are reaping what we sow.it's one universal right to express them selves in what ever way he or she wants to but at the same time we have to be respective to those in authority weather it the police ,politicians , teacher's or the one on the streets.if we as a nation allow it to continue we are going to suffer not just the perpetrators but the whole nation.
Well... F***& the students! Lock them up for the weekend. They're already in uniform, back to school on Monday.
To all of you talking nonsense about freedom of speech, look up the laws of St lucia, before you run your mouths. They were breaking the laws of the land. Seriously, tell me where do you think those kids are heading. If they disrespect the police like that, what will hey do to you with a weapon in their hands? How do you think they behave in school?
AB, BA whomever you are............You need the alot of God.......Women are women........Are you Lucian?? Isn't your mother a Lucian?
Most women, Lucian or not raise their kids the best they know. when they reach a certain age, decide upon themselves to choose the life that the choose. What about the idiot man that Lucian women breed with that create such beings?? I am a proud product of 2 hardworking Lucian, man and woman, I was raised in the 80/s and God knows there was much for me to have had my own way. They did their best with the little that they had and I didnt turn out bad. U know what? I won't even continue to bother with your idiocracy, I pray for you instead. May the wisdom of God rest upon today in Jesus Name.
y u giving that troll ur attn? its just encouraging him more.
You just can't resist my comments whenever they 'POP-UP' 🙂
I wonder why so many of you are so bitter, but yet love to read my comments 🙂
what freedom of expression .... You're expressing yourself by saying fuck the police to the police what the fu.... you think will happen .. Quit being retarded people
Disrespect in any form by anyone is a bad thing and to somehow suggest that this is in anyway freedom of expression is very irresponsible and thoughtless. What ever the issues with the police, shouting "F*** the police" clearly does not fix anything or make any thing better. If you want to replicate American practice grab your phones and video the bad seeds so that the bad seeds may be exposed. And maybe things can get better. Let's face it. We need law enforcement.
definition of a gang(noun): a group or band.
e.g a gang of school children were gathered in the city loitering!
look it up if you need further clarification!
LMAO!!"Ah why are SIX school children being called a gang!" funniest thing i've read all day!
Why are six school children in uniform in the Capital in daylight being called "a gang?"
Jackass, then why the SSU in uniform, when pursuit of certain reprobates and scumbags were called by a name referring to membership of a particular subgroup or gang? Where the hell did you go to school, friend? What the heck do you use the space in your skull that is in between your ears for, idiot?
Those kids need some good lix with lo lo bef
For this guy to say lucian women r to be blamed, such none sense everywhere round the world black,white, Indian,Spanish, french you will find delinquents but idiots like u are a special breed always have the most outrageously stupid comments...sigh
We the adults/parents are the ones breeding the criminals.
We were asked to train our children but what do we do?
We do not talk to them nor pray with them.We spend more time listening to Juke Bois than our kids.
We spend more time watching soaps and discussing politics than we spend time with our children.
We visit the obeah men and women more than we visit the schools they attend.
Do we know their friends? Yet we know who is with who.
We are willing to spend more money on our hair, nails, shoes ,clothes and parties than we are willing to spend on books and stuff that will help them.
Come on people, we are breeding criminals by our attitudes .
TIME WE GET IT STRAIGHT!
respect to you lady. Admitting your shortcomings is the first step to doing better.
Sorry but a thumb down from me to you. Sometimes you cannot blame all the parents because with one parent that have to work they try their best with their children and sometimes they go their own way. I am not that kind of person, I take care of my children more than myself, so don't blame all the parents.
It can never be all so don't take it so personal. It is the majority.
While I am happy that the police is dealing with the disorderly, disrespectful and criminal minded students, they the police have to know that they cannot be cursing people on the streets and expect that those same insults and expletives will not be thrown back at them. Your uniform does not put you above the law. No wonder so many of you end up in kabaways.
AB you are a sorry piece of shit.You talk against lucian women because none of us want you. Crime is in every corner of the globe so you have to create your own woman. Damn fool.
The police damn right. Deh should patrol that street every Friday afternoon and jail deh backside. And if deh get the wassim person jail his tail too for talking rubbish
All you always have an opinion and you'll eh know you'll backsides, very judgmental before knowing facts. Respect is earned not just given. Now the police is always drunk on the job and always using profanities in their uniforms smh @ st.lucians, where is the respect for the law they the police should be showing, a bunch of corrupt fools. To those ppl calling the ppl children criminals, you or your family will be criminals before them. And by the way with all the crime the governments of st.Lucia have committed I don't see anyone of them being charged or harassed, so only the poor people that getting title of criminal and judged harshly. St.lucians wake up and stop being so ignorant justice has to begin from the top. I hope when the shoe is on your feet you don't sing a different song
BA you are very ignorant to write such comment a woman can raise a well behave child and when they on the streets with friends act different..there is something call peer pressure and what u talking about st lucian women is it only st Lucia kids who misbehave.
y u giving that troll ur attn? its just encouraging him more. he acting like a small cocolok
The latest generation of young males in St. Lucia are bitterly angry and frustrated, not to mention arrogantly entitled. Over the last decade Canada has deported St. Lucian criminals back to the island and now their mutated uncivilized mentality has spread into this generation. You can see why Canada had to do such a drastic step, there seemed to be no reforming those monkeys. Now St. Lucia is like a zoo with out of control young men, and to make it worse there is no future on the island and it is now a prison since getting a visa is almost next to impossible. All you can get is VAT in your ass.
Mr BA who ever you are if you are picking up the wrong type of Lucian women to get involved with that is your business. There are damn good successful, decent hard working respectful Lucian women out here. I'm saw where ever you come from there are women who fall in the same category you describe. Sorry if a Lucian women diss your program
LORD JESUS CHRIST
I hear you B A. The world is over populated as is. No need for these or more of these characters. People should have stopped multiplying over two decades ago.
The students have a right to freely express themselves. Let's remove the SSU and put wasim's great grand mother. I wonder if wasim would be so liberal in his thinking. I don't like the police but I respect them for the order that they keep. Just immagine there is no police. There is nothing that say that group would still be alive to harass the police.
There's no such think as freely expressing yourself. You must express yourself within the confines on the law and not violate the rights of others. You cannot insult neither fling profanities at anyone, that is against the law and you must be prepared to face the consequences. Good.
Its so unbelievable how these kids have no respect for themselves now likewise parents who allow them to be in the town crossing the streets not careing about vehicles and grownups like there have right of way
BA , that low down comment you made there says so much about your ignorance. There are very good St.Lucian women and mother. This generalization is wrong .If you are honest you would agree to that. Not because none have taken you on that you should be so judgemental
Humm
It look like a st Lucian woman hurt u really bad and u are unable to move on.Every time you post a comment on her u try belittling Lucian women. Well news brief whoever you are .I think u need to examine yourself because for you to be so bitter towards St Lucian women n we don't even want to know you. I think it best that you date some other country girlvof less value than that of a St Lucian queen . We don't deal with sore losers cause that what you are because u were dumped. Don't be misguided you made your bed you lie in it so don't come on here cry like a bitch of playing with what u can't handle
Some Idiot said freedom of expression, where is the respect for the people who run to danger rather than run away. The police did nothing but acted upon after they were verbally asualted. You all want to be so Americanized, when America law enforcement killing blacks left right and center. Teach your kids respect an send them to school so they can be better than some of the idiots out there. I'm tired of these idiotic baseless comments
Wanna be little boys with no balls , callote comes to mind
@BA, I travel all over and see kids behave in worst manners. It has nothing to do with St Lucia women. Worst happens in the US and all over. Y are you discriminating against St Lucian women, we have very good women in St Lucia. Ignorant. Sure you don't have woman of your own, hence your stupid comment.
Damn right! Respect the police. Thats how the police shouls move. No nonsense
Parents why are your kids out on the street in uniform at this late?
Parents have no control of their kids, the streets are raising your children! Be more responsible because your kids are straying away and pretty soon too late shall be your cry.
*it
BA is only a female who conceives a child? What role do the idiot fathers like you play in the upbringing of the child? Oh I forgot you are just a sperm donor... No responsibility in rearing what you have helped fathered. I see the signs that both your parents absolved themselves of the responsibility of bringing your sorry ass to this earth.
Our future criminals.
lol....yall NWA now??? yall about that westside life??? aa, mi li.... amateurs
the police right
OUR YOUTH ARE MESSED UP AND IN CRISIS. THEY BEHAVE LIKE REBELS WITHOUT A CAUSE.
ST.LUCIA NEEDS BOOTCAMP AND ALL PARENTS NEED TO GET ON BOARD AND SUPPORT THE CAUSE FOR THE BETTERMENT OF OUR YOUTH,,,,,THEY NEED THE TUFF LOVE,,AND,I DONT MEAN ABUSE.....THEY NEED TO LEARN SOME TUFF LESSONS
I think the parents need to go on a bootcamp.
That's right
If they continue on this note they will be future criminals take the rod to the butts and teach them a lesson.
abuse of power... So much for freedom of speech... How can they show respect when they are not getting any in return. And 6pm is not late. 8-9pm is late.
Amen
freedom of expression my ass!!! Wasim is people like u that leading d youths astray . how the hell happen to dem kids . de police deh to protect us and u saying F**k da police? smfh
What you expect when your prime minister demoralize the police force?
I've seen these same ssu officers verbally abuse persons on numerous , yet they are appaulled young people throw the same words back at them. Respect goes in both directions.
And where is Mary Francis? This is a human rights violation right there.
They should be tested. If they test positive for drugs put them in a half-way house.
I think the police did the right thing. It is better these kids are corrected now than when it is too late. great job
They should be charged with being disorderly under the rogue and vagabond section, using obscene language in a public place and insulting words.
Ikr wasim!!!
I have to blame the St.Lucian women who consistently produce bastard children without proper upbringing.
Clearly the Lucian female is out of control and had lost all her right of even being called "women".
I hereby call you "females."
When you have school children verbally abuse people on authourity one needs to ask about the child's mental bonding with their mothers from birth until now. And what has gone wrong.
This is why one needs to avoid breeding with Lucian females. Because clearly, your children will be strayers and violent anti-social miscreants.
I don't don't date Lucian women.
I do avoid them at all cost.
BA stfu. You sound mentally retarded and not in the legitimate medical way. You are spewing garbage that has nothing to do with the article. We get it. You dont like women .You are gay.You want to breed with men. Good for you moron.
I honestly believe a Lucian woman dumped your despicable ass. Your obsession with Lucian women is quite obvious. You degenerate bastard!
Actually it takes two to tango so you should think and reassess your views and statements made on this very subject. It looks like you are high on something that's not good for you.
that is a dumbass thing to say weh r the fathers did the women produce the child alone ps no lucian woman who want to date u "CHOOPZ"
Im sure youre sad and lonely and social media is your only form of strength..Its okay lil piggy we still love you!!! There is a term called socialization and its idiots like you that poison the minds of the youth with the nonsense that you speak. I pray my little ones dont get to mingle with your kind.
this is the prototype of the male species who unwittingly neglects his responsibility and blames the "female"
Shut up fool. If you would play your part in the upbringing of your child then you would have no cause to blame women / females. Silly idiot. One of those boys must be your offspring that's why you barking uselessly like that. Some Lucian did good in dumping your moronic ass that's why you so damn bitter. "Sour Grapes"????.....IDIOT HE GOAT!!!
A B, that being said, i guess the Lucian male have lost all his right of even being called a "man"
We should hereby call them males.
It takes a male and a female to breed a child, just as it should be both their responsibilities to raise said child.
Lucian men need to stop chasing every skirt and start playing roles in their kids lives.
The pendulum swings both ways
AB is a MISOGYNIST CLOWN who has a sick way of seeking attention by making moronic statements about lucian women, he is obviously a depraved and perverse individual burdened with a myriad of inferiority complexes. The best way to deal with him is to ignore him.He is probably being 'kept" by some old ugly white woman and in his small mind believes that this is a great achievement.
Avoiding my comments seems to be the "toughest" thing to squeeze out of your brain-cells.
Just avoid them 🙂
I used to date A B he always said he hated women because of what his mother did to him.
i dont think getting at lucian women is the solution to the problem cause children are out of hands all around the world.why are you so against lucian women like that.why do you attack them so much.i honestly believe that you need to get over that gros pwel that lucian girl gave you and just let them live their live and you continue to live yours.stop attacking the lucian women you ignorant bastard.hope you are prepared for the enxt gros pwel you will get when the foreign woman horn your ass for you.you no good idiot attacking our luciAN WOMEN when all around the world you find faults in women.i rest my case.
Ok...so obscenity is "freedom of expression?" Hmmm...u learn new things daily.
Wasim....my point exactly. They were violated by being searched. Know your rights Lucians.
You will be searched when you are arrested. This is to ensure that you are not carrying hidden items that can hurt the arresting officer.
Freedom? Really! It seems like there is freedom to do and say anything these days. I don't want to know what these "students" will turn out to be in a few years.
with people like Wasim on the Aquarius Crossing wanting to face the open mike.question
If their parents cannot do their parenting job. The police is right to take that step and discipline these kids. They are juvenilles who need correction. Parents should back the law enforcement officers. What freedom of speech are people talking about. Where is the respect.
The late hon George Odlum wanted to put a program in place at Bon st jour Vieux Fort they said it was communism !! Deal with it now !!!
This is a good way of nipping lawlessness in Castries.It was about time that the police do something about the loitering and disrespect.
Yes Wasim. Cursing in public is still an offence, just that officers ignore people when they do it. Cursing the officers directly is a different story.
so what's the charge then?if I said f*** kenny will I get hung for treason?
Wasim boy i go have to agree with you ee. Charge for what " freedom of expression" lololol
Then you see it wrong. Back to the books for you kid.
Good job SSU!
How times have changed....The youth have now strayed into acting like individuals from the U.S. On YouTube.Majority of the youth home now should go into acting because they are all ACTING like the young guys from Chicago(Chiraq) instead of being themselves.They are very misguided.I remember it was a Gully &Gaza affair a few years back & now is Chiraq & Squad,OTF I'm hearing.These kids need to be themselves instead of PRETENDING to be something they are NOT.
CHarged with what exactly. Freedom of expression.
Oh shut up. You sound stupid.
Take a walk down Micoud Street on any afternoon moreso a Friday between the hours of 3.30 p.m and 6.00 p.m, then decide for yourself if their behaviour warrants your outpour.
What crime has been committed. THat's the problem with you morons. I am not saying it is right what they did but laws are put in place to protect jackasses like you from those who wield the power. Even though you'll are too stupid to see that and don't deserve it. We do not move the goal posts when it suits the police. Laws are laws. Read up your constitution you moron. Yes we have one. there I found it for you.
1. FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS
Whereas every person in Saint Lucia is entitled to the fundamental rights and freedoms, that is to say, the right, whatever his or her race, place of origin, political opinions, colour, creed or sex, but subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for the public interest, to each and all of the following, namely—
(a) life, liberty, security of the person, equality before the law and the protection of the law;
(b) freedom of conscience, of expression and of assembly and association; and
(c) protection for his or her family life, his or her personal privacy, the privacy of his or her home and other property and from deprivation of property without compensation,
And you wonder why our society is decaying like it is? When children cannot have basic respect for people? When children can use obscenity anywhere and anyhow to anyone?
What nonsense you talking? You seem to be more of a moron. Shut up. Let them come and curse your ass silly then.
I bet most of them do not even read that constitution, I bet that some of the officers themselves do not respect the Constitution. This constitution know ye all that it is a trust document. If one only know his powers the so called authorities will respect him.
Those sons need to be studying among themselves this constitution and and hold each and every public official to it.
WASIM WHAT IS YOUR DAMN PROBLEM, IT LOOKS LIKE YOU ARE THE BIGGEST CRIMINAL IN ST.LUCIA AND YOU ARE PUTTING A SPELL OR CONTROLLING THE BAD ONES. BASTARDS LIKE YOU THAT IS MAKING THE COUNTRY BAD. IT LOOK LIKE YOUR MOTHER MADE YOU WITH A MONKEY. PEOPLE CANNOT GO AROUND DISRESPECTING OTHERS NO MATTER WHO IT IS. I THINK YOU NEED TO PICK UP A BIBLE AND START PRAYING AND ASK GOD TO FORGIVE FOR YOUR ASS BEHAVIOR BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. YOU MORON...
These youths should be taken of the streets and place in an institution for sometime to teach them a lesson. Unless the Government becomes serious with today's youth, we will head down a road of lawlessness and crime. Create a place to put them, use agriculture lands to make them work the lands, or some kind of trade. If you want to be delinquent then there will be consequences.
Young people have to know that they gotta respect those in authority.
REspect crooks, thieves, liars and borbolists. You joking right?
smh...hmmm
Yes ...get them off the streets...
Jail da unmannearly fools!!! Wat dey doin in town at dat tym. Weh drh ass burst deh muda on TV crying. Choops