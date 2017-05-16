‘Eyeball’ reported missing

A 27-year-old resident of Marisule, Gros Islet has been reported missing.
A relative said Vencly Eugene, better known as ‘Eyeball’ and ‘Baby’, was last seen on Saturday, May 13, 2017 on a blue and black kayack. He had reportedly gone fishing in the vicinity of Rat Island, off Choc Bay.
His sister, Dianna Eugene, told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that her brother normally goes fishing.
“That’s his hobby,” she said, adding that it is unusual for him to have gone this long without making contact.
He was last seen wearing a red shirt and brown short pants, she said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact their nearest police station.
I tell you if that the way you'll show concerns about a human being,then i dont want to see when you'll not concerned.The man missing 4 days now,no one care.My my my.Not even a coast guard gone out to see.Only in St.Lucia and the Caribbean,business and operation, run like that.You'll only care sometimes not all the time.The coast guard whrd you their.In the barracks relaxing food stretch out on chair watching tv.
No one thought to call the coast guard on Saturday evening? SMH