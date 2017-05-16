‘Eyeball’ reported missing

A 27-year-old resident of Marisule, Gros Islet has been reported missing.

A relative said Vencly Eugene, better known as ‘Eyeball’ and ‘Baby’, was last seen on Saturday, May 13, 2017 on a blue and black kayack. He had reportedly gone fishing in the vicinity of Rat Island, off Choc Bay.

His sister, Dianna Eugene, told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that her brother normally goes fishing.

“That’s his hobby,” she said, adding that it is unusual for him to have gone this long without making contact.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and brown short pants, she said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact their nearest police station.