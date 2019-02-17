External affairs minister calls for speedy resolution of Venezuela crisis to avoid civil war

(GIS) — The ongoing crisis in Venezuela continues to be of concern for the government of Saint Lucia.

According to the Minister with responsibility for External Affairs, Hon. Sarah Flood-Beaubrun, the government remains steadfast in its position that the people of Venezuela should have a say their democracy.

“We believe that the people of Venezuela should be the ones to decide their way forward,” she said. “In order to bring peace, calm, and stability, the people should have an opportunity to participate in free and fair elections. I think all countries should use all of their diplomatic skills to impress upon the existing government the importance of democracy.”

The minister said peace and calm should be returned to the people of Venezuela, and conveyed that the Saint Lucia government is also concerned about the security issues that have been brought to the forefront in the face of the Venezuelan crisis.

“There is mass migration. and many other issues that are undesirable come with mass migration,” she continued. “This situation is of critical importance to us because of our proximity to Venezuela and also due to the longstanding historical friendship we’ve had with Venezuela.”

The minister said the situation should be addressed speedily, in order to avoid a possible civil war.