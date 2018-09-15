Don't Miss
Extended closure of headquarters, Inland Revenue Department

By Inland Revenue Department
September 15, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE) — The Inland Revenue Department informs of the continued closure of its offices, located on the First and Third Floors, Heraldine Rock Building, Waterfront, Castries, on Monday and Tuesday September 17 and 18, 2018.

These offices will reopen on Wednesday September 19, 2018.

This is due to immediate remedial action which is being undertaken to ensure the safety of both our clients and staff.
ALL Payments should be made at the Accountant General’s Department (Treasury), Ground Floor, Dayana Building or via our E-Platform for registered E-users.

Clients with general queries, for example, Tax Clearances (Income/Land & House); Filing of Personal Taxes, Income Tax Codes; Registration of Businesses/Companies; Work Permit Renewals and Exemptions, should come to our Large and Medium Section, located on the Third Floor, upstairs Bank of St. Lucia on Bridge Street.

Feel free to call us at telephone number: 468-2800 or email [email protected]

The IRD thanks you for your patience and co-operation during this period.

Sophia Henry
Comptroller, Inland Revenue Department

