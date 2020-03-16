Express des Iles cancels all services due to coronavirus

Share This On:

Pin 169 Shares

(SNO) – Inter-island ferry, Express des Isles, has announced that it will be canceling all its services effective Tuesday, March 17 due to restrictions placed by French President Emmanuel Macron because of the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The company serves Guadeloupe, Dominica, Martinique, Marie Galante and Saint Lucia.

During a speech on Tuesday, Macron declared that France was at war and announced a series of restrictions on movement in France and French overseas territories in a bid to contain the virus.

The restrictions are expected to last at least two weeks.

He said all French citizens should stay at home unless it was to buy groceries, travel to work, exercise or for medical care.

He said the borders of France will be closed to the European Union.

Based on this decision, Express des Iles, a French company, said it is canceling its international services between Guadeloupe, Dominica, Martinique and Saint Lucia.

The cancellation will remain in place until further notice.

In France, the novel coronavirus has killed 148 people and infected more than 6,600.

Closer to home, Martinique has reported 15 positive cases and one death.

On Monday, Guadeloupe reported 18 cases.

( 0 ) ( 0 )