Exciting finish for Grow Well Junior Golf Camp

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The July Prize Giving at Grow Well Junior Golf was a nail-biter. Sixteen young golfers from Gros Islet were eager to know who would be crowned champions of the 2-week camp at Sandals Golf and Country Club, Cap Estate.

It had become a two-man race. Fourteen-year-old Keymanie Thomas, a student of Corinth Secondary School, had all been sealed his opportunity to grab the championship from 17-year-old Rayshorn Joseph.

But on the final day of the competition — a crucial 18-hole medal play event — Rayshorn shot 88 to tie Keymanie in the standings.

The coaches decided they both had played so well throughout the two-week camp they both deserve the championship. Rayshorn turns 18 in October and leaves the junior golf program. As a parting gift, Grow Well sponsors have donated a student membership at the Sandals Golf Club. So, his golfing career continues.

Keymanie cannot rest easy, however, as 16-year-old Adrian Richelieu of Gros Islet Secondary is a factor to be reckoned with, as is 14-year-old Javid Volney of Castries Comprehensive.

On the Junior Girls front, Lisa Daniel of Corinth Secondary managed to retain her cup despite strong challenges from two 13-year-olds — Britney Mangal of St. Joseph’s Convent and Celina Lubin of Gros Islet Secondary.

This is the 6th consecutive year that Claire Nardoni and her family have sponsored Grow Well Golf’s summer camp.

Grow Well executive Colleen Newman is co-founder and director of the program and coaches include Paul Cooper and Cliff Alcide, with volunteers Mara Thompson and Kerwin JnBaptiste assisting.

Sandals Golf and Country Club is the major year-round sponsor of Grow Well Junior Golf, offering access to its facilities for the development of youngsters from the charitable organization. Grow Well’s educational and youth programs benefit economically disadvantaged communities in the Gros Islet district.