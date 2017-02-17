“Everyone making it look like I am the bad one” – mother speaks about troubles with son

Frustrated, angry and dejected.

That’s exactly how Tammara Raveneau says she feels after her nine-year-son was taken from her care several years ago for what was described by the police and the Department of Human Services as physical and verbal abuse.

She said over the years, she has made at least seven court appearances on the matter which has left her “fed up”. Her last court appearance was Wednesday, and according to her she has more to make.

According to Raveneau, the court gave her the right to visit her child for 30-minutes under supervision after six months. She added that the court also ordered her to take a course at the National Skills Development Centre (NSDC) in Vieux-Fort and classes on parenting, which she has completed.

“No…that’s not enough time to see my child… ” she said.

She said her child was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and adjustment disorder.

Raveneau, who had her right hand amputated several years ago after it was infected with a tumor, lamented she had to do certain things she would not do under normal condition to raise her two children. The unemployed mother said her physical condition makes it difficult for her to get a job.

“I took it real hard…” she lamented.

She admitted that she has assaulted her son over the years, but not to the extent that it was described by the police, and she did so, only after she was assaulted and abused by him.

“When I beat him he would beat me back…” she said.

Raveneau, who described her son as a “miserable child” said over the years, he has been in the care of three foster parents and the New Beginning Transit Home, alleging that he was abused at the home. She said some of the things he has done to her and names he has called her are unbelievable.

She showed this reporter a cell phone video of him packing some of his clothes to throw away.

According to Raveneau, her son, who attends a primary school in the south of the island, has been a problem child from the age of three.

“Everyone making it look like I am the bad one. I am not…” she said.

Raveneau said the police described her son’s behaviour as “rebellious”.