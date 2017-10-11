Everyone invited to Fete Kweyol En Belle Vue

(PRESS RELEASE) – Fete Kweyol En Belle Vue is one of the most exciting and spectacular cultural event held in St. Lucia.

More specifically this cultural event is held in the “Cultural Capital of St. Lucia”, Belle Vue, Vieux-Fort.

This year’s Fete Kweyol En Belle Vue has been slated for 15th October, 2017 from 2pm on the grounds of the Belle Vue Combined School. Performing groups include:

-Avot Sevis – St. Lucia’s Premier Folk Band

SUBANCE AND MIGHTY

INVADER

EDUCATOR

PROSPERE

ORCHEST WANGEMA

LES DANSEURS TRADITIONAL DE STE LUCIE

OSHUN

BELLE VUE LA ROSE GROUP

JAH BODAH

THIRD DEGREE

NIKITTA

SHERLANDA

BOB MARLEY

Admission: only $10

In addition, to being treated to sweet melodious folk music, patrons can enjoy many of the tasty Creole and Indian dishes that will be on sale.

The main goal of this cultural event is to create an avenue through which folk bands and other cultural groups from the community can showcase their talents and skills. Fete Kweyol En Belle Vue is also aimed at branding the community of Belle Vue as the cultural capital of St. Lucia.

Thus, it is with great pleasure that the Belle Vue Development Committee invites every St. Lucian to be a part of what promises to be the most enjoyable and entertaining cultural explosion for 2017.