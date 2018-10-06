Europe and Caribbean bolster cooperation on new narrative for development

(CMC) – The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) says Europe and the region are bolstering their cooperation on a new narrative for development with emphasis on economies in transition.

ECLAC said that the complexity of the distinct challenges faced by Latin American and Caribbean countries, along their path to development, “requires a new cooperation narrative that gives special consideration to so-called ‘economies in transition.’”

“With this aim, countries of the region and those of the European Union have bolstered their complementarities and efforts to develop new forms of cooperation and go beyond traditional instruments,” ECLAC said about government authorities and representatives of international organizations during the high-level dialogue “Development in transition: development challenges in a changing world”, held here.

In her address, ECLAC’s executive secretary, Alicia Bárcena, stressed the need to explore a new set of cooperation modalities, such as capacity development, knowledge exchange and technological transference, “which allow for identifying and working on the main concrete needs of each country, prioritizing specific development objectives and necessities.”

“Today, we have the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a civilizing and universal agenda adopted in 2015,” she said.

“But the world has changed profoundly in these years and that is why its implementation requires adopting new cooperation schemes and new instruments, especially to address the particular challenges that so-called middle-income countries face, to close critical gaps, and to mobilize resources for development.”

“This points to the importance of the efforts made by the European Union, the OECD Development Center and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean to rethink development and cooperation and try to build an innovative conceptual framework that will allow us to include all actors, the least advanced, those of middle income and those with greater income, in a narrative that we have called in principle ‘development in transition,’” she added.

The Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development of the European Union (EU), Neven Mimica, spoke of the long-lasting and strong ties shared by Europe and Latin America and the Caribbean, which he said are manifested, for example, in the great flow of European Foreign Direct Investment toward the region and in its welcoming of students.

“Through centuries of exchange, cooperation and trust, we have developed a shared global vision and values,” he said.

“We want to move forward, as equals, in a mutually supportive partnership with Latin America and the Caribbean at the center of global governance,” Mimica said, indicating as well the need to work better with middle-income countries in order to leave no one behind, as proposed by the 2030 Agenda.

“Given our history of successful cooperation and the significant progress made, Latin America and the Caribbean is a natural choice for a new approach to international cooperation, an approach we call development in transition,” Mimica said.

He highlighted the new “Regional Facility for Development in Transition”, an instrument developed by the EU, ECLAC and the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that seeks to explore how this new approach to international cooperation can be applied.