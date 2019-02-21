Estonia president for CARICOM summit

Share This On:

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Feb 21, CMC – The President of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid will be the special guest at the two-day Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Inter-sessional summit to be held here later this month.

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, who is also the CARICOM chairman, told Parliament that apart from Kaljulaid, many diplomatic representatives have taken the opportunity to meet with regional leaders and that Australia’s High Commissioner, John Pilbeam, and his New Zealand counterpart, Anton Ojala, have already confirmed their arrival for the February 26-27 meeting.

Harris said that to date, more than 150 delegates have registered for the two-day meeting with all 15 member countries and Associate Member States being represented.

He told legislators that prior to the meeting, the leaders of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean Sttaes (OECS) will meet with the secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi on February 25.

The UN official will also meet with CARICOM leaders.

“Several signing ceremonies will take place during same period impacting upon health and financing. The heads will also engage with members of the regional private sector, especially on the subject of regional transportation,” Harris said.

The meeting here is likely to be overshadowed by developments in Venezuela where CARICOM is playing a leading role in trying to get the various factions in the South American country to the negotiating table.

Harris led a three-member CARICOM delegation to the United Nations and Uruguay as a result of the regional grouping’s desire for a peaceful settlement of the political and economic situation in Venezuela, where the United States and a a host of over countries are seeking the removal of President Nicolas Maduro, who is backed by Russia, Cuba and China.

Washington has thrown its support behind Juan Guaidó, who has declared himself interim president.

The regional leaders will also take a keen interest in the situation in Guyana, where the David Granger led coalition has appealed a High Court ruling that the December 21, 2018, motion of no confidence was valid and that fresh regional and general elections should take place within 90 days of the successful tabling of the motion.