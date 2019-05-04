Government congratulates Belle-Vue Choiseul man for reaching 100 years old

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — On behalf of the government and people of St. Lucia, the Elder Unit of the Division of Human Services would like to extend special birthday wishes to the island’s latest centenarian, Mr. Augustine Busette a.k.a Abeo of Belle Vue, Choiseul.

Mr. Busette attributes his longevity to living well and doing well. Even now, he loves to tell jokes and make people laugh.

He also loves playing his banjo. Among his fondest memories are those of him playing banjo and dancing with the La Rose groups within his community.

Mr. Busette was born on May 3, 1919, and is the last surviving of his parent’s seven children.

He has no children of his own, but has been blessed with loving family members such as his nieces, Ms. Rosalie Daniel and Ms. Theola Joseph, and his neighbor Mrs. Valencia Charlery, who are committed to his care and well-being.

Mr Busette’ life work and major contribution to our island nation were in the areas of farming and entertainment.

We salute Mr. Busette on his special day and wish his health, strength and continued good cheer.

