Entrepot Secondary students sent home early due to “inadequate supervision”

By Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development
October 21, 2019

Entrepot Secondary School was dismissed early Monday. * Photo credit: The Voice Newspaper

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development wishes to inform parents and guardians of students of the Entrepot Secondary School that students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. today, Monday, October 21, 2019, due to inadequate supervision.

School will resume tomorrow, Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

The Ministry apologises for any inconvenienced caused.

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. G.W
    October 21, 2019 at 3:58 PM

    what was the reason for the inadequate supervision? were any of the parents called? cause yall like to take children cell phone when they bring it to schools also were the parents even informed in a timely manner cause am sure some of these children going home and their parents are still at work.

    (0)(0)
    Reply

