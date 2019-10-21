Entrepot Secondary students sent home early due to “inadequate supervision”

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development wishes to inform parents and guardians of students of the Entrepot Secondary School that students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. today, Monday, October 21, 2019, due to inadequate supervision.
School will resume tomorrow, Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
The Ministry apologises for any inconvenienced caused.
what was the reason for the inadequate supervision? were any of the parents called? cause yall like to take children cell phone when they bring it to schools also were the parents even informed in a timely manner cause am sure some of these children going home and their parents are still at work.