Entire Trinidad family wiped out in highway shooting

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Po­lice are baf­fled over the mur­der of a San Fer­nan­do fam­i­ly who was found in­side their pick-up along the Solomon Ho­choy High­way, Ste Madeleine, yes­ter­day.

Up to yes­ter­day, homi­cide in­ves­ti­ga­tors said they were still try­ing to piece to­geth­er the ev­i­dence col­lect­ed from the mur­der scene, but could not yet es­tab­lish a mo­tive for the mur­ders of George Quin­tero, 53, his wife Carmeli­ta Gar­cia-Quin­tero, 62 and their daugh­ter Marisol Quin­tero, 33.

Re­ports stat­ed that around 7 am, a passer­by con­tact­ed po­lice, in­form­ing them that three peo­ple were seen sit­ting mo­tion­less in a red Nis­san Fron­tier pick-up on the shoul­der of the high­way.

High­way pa­trol and Ste Madeleine po­lice re­spond­ed and found the pick-up parked on the bridge pass­ing over the Cipero Riv­er.

The gear was in the parked po­si­tion and the head­lights were still on. Of­fi­cers found Quin­tero in the dri­ver’s seat with a gun­shot wound to the left side of his face, Gar­cia-Quin­tero in the front pas­sen­ger’s seat with a gun­shot wound to the right side of her face and Marisol in the rear pas­sen­ger’s seat with wounds to her head and chin. There were gun­shots holes on the front and rear wind­screen and the right-rear pas­sen­ger’s side win­dow was shat­tered, lead­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tors to sus­pect the killer came from the out­side.

How­ev­er, it was not de­ter­mined how many gun­men car­ried out the mur­ders. There was al­so a dent on the rear right side of the pick-up but of­fi­cers could not say whether it was fresh.

South­ern Di­vi­sion po­lice, led by Snr Supt Zamsheed Mo­hammed and of­fi­cers of the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions, Re­gion Three, in­clud­ing ASP Steve Per­sad and In­sp Dar­ryl Cor­rie re­spond­ed.

With the view of the ve­hi­cle ex­posed to the pub­lic, po­lice parked a ve­hi­cle to block off the view, re­sult­ing in traf­fic grid­lock. But the news hor­ri­fied the many passers­by and those whose cu­rios­i­ty got the bet­ter of them and stopped.

No one was at the fam­i­ly’s Block 5, Palmiste home as rel­a­tives went to the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre where an au­top­sy was ex­pect­ed to take place. Both Gar­cia-Quin­tero and Marisol were un­em­ployed while Quin­tero was a small con­trac­tor who ser­viced hy­draulic equip­ment. In­ves­ti­ga­tors said that checks did not show the fam­i­ly to be in­volved in any wrong­do­ing. A neigh­bour de­scribed them as peace­ful. He said the cou­ple would leave home dai­ly and re­turn be­fore dark. How­ev­er, they did not re­turn last night.

It was be­lieved that they were re­turn­ing home from Movie Towne, San Fer­nan­do, but noth­ing so far in­di­cat­ed why they stopped on the shoul­der. Passers­by re­port­ed that they had seen the pick-up there at mid­night, but did not no­tice any­thing strange.

Po­lice were ex­pect­ed to in­ter­view rel­a­tives yes­ter­day, with the hope of piec­ing to­geth­er the cir­cum­stances that led to the mur­ders.

