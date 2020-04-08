Don't Miss

Entire Pennsylvania nursing home feared to have coronavirus

By New York Post
April 8, 2020

The Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver, Pennsylvania.

(NEW YORK POST) – A Pennsylvania nursing home has reportedly opted to operate under the presumption that its entire resident population and whole staff may be infected with the coronavirus.

Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, in Beaver, Pa., announced its decision on Monday, explaining that the directive will help protect those who may come into contact with asymptomatic patients, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“We are beginning to shift away from counting test results, and presuming all staff and residents may be positive,” the facility said in a press release.

The nursing home stopped reporting new coronavirus cases last Thursday, the paper said.

As of Friday, 42 of the nursing home’s 450 patients had tested positive for the coronavirus, with three of them dying, according to CBS Pittsburgh, citing a union representing nursing home workers.

Ten of the more than 300 employees had been infected with the virus, the outlet said.

Under the new protocol, staff at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center will isolate and treat anybody exhibiting symptoms, the report said.

