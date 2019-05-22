Ensure that your business is functioning after a disaster — develop a plan!

(PRESS RELEASE) — The positive response of the Business Community to the Business Continuity Planning Workshop held in February was testimony to the demand for education on the subject.

As a direct response to the request to repeat this workshop the Chamber on June 13th and 14th 2019, will once again convene this critical dialogue themed “Developing A Plan to Ensure You Are “Up and Running” After a Disaster.

This Business Continuity Planning Workshop is another opportunity for Members to adapt and evolve their business plans and more importantly, become knowledgeable about Risk Analysis and Management to better protect and manage their business.

The vulnerability of St. Lucia and its Business community to natural or man-made disaster cannot be overstated. Business Continuity Planning is one practical and powerful step firms can take to mitigate and counter the inevitable occurrence.

All persons Interested in adapting and evolving their business plans and more importantly, become knowledgeable about Risk Analysis and Management to better protect and manage your Business, are invited to contact the St.Lucia Chamber of Commerce at email [email protected] or telephone: 758 452 3165.

