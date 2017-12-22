Enhancing capacity building to support the Country Poverty Assessment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

(PRESS RELEASE) – On 28 November 2017, the Project Coordination Unit conducted a one-day workshop for the National Assessment Team (NAT) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The NAT is a multi-sectoral, Cabinet-approved committee and has responsibility for advising and coordinating the implementation of the Enhanced Country Poverty Assessment (CPA). Twenty-five persons attended the workshop.

The overall objective of the workshop was to sensitize the NAT to the enhanced methodology for conducting the CPA and to apprise it of its roles and responsibilities.

The specific objectives were to:

Raise the awareness of the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB) model for the Enhanced CPA;

Introduce the NAT to the key tools and resources available for implementing the surveys; and

Contribute to the NAT’s overall preparedness to undertake the CPA in 2018.

Mrs. Laura Anthony-Browne, Director of Planning and chairperson of the NAT, and in her opening remarks stated, “The CPA is critical for generating significant data for policy making”. She further stated that “Accurate data is essential for ensuring proper decision and policy making”.

It is critical to ensure that all stakeholders are appropriately sensitised to ensure the successful implementation of the Enhanced CPAs in Member States. It is therefore necessary to conduct an orientation exercise to introduce stakeholders to the components of the various surveys, the new approaches and methodologies.

The workshop was request by the NAT and facilitated by Ms. Sinovia Moonie, Research and Survey Statistician and Mrs. Amonia Paul Rolle, Social and Gender Analyst, of the Statistical Services Unit in the OECS Commission. The workshop was funded by the Caribbean Development Bank.