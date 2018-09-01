(ESPN) — England will play their first Test match in St Lucia as part of a two-month tour of the Caribbean early next year.

The other two venues for the three-match Test series, which is the first part of the trip, are Barbados and Antigua.

England’s previous Test series in the Caribbean finished 1-1 after West Indies levelled the series in Barbados following England’s win in Grenada.

A five-match one-day series will follow with matches in Barbados, Grenada and St Lucia before the tour wraps up with three T20s which also includes a match at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

England arrive in Barbados on January 11 and have one four-day tour match pencilled in ahead of the opening Test on January 23.

A tour by England remains very important for the West Indies board because of the number of travelling supporters they are likely to bring. This is the first time all three formats have been played on the same tour since 2009.

Itinerary

Wed Jan 23-Sun Jan 27 – 1st Test, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Thu Jan 31-Mon Feb 4 – 2nd Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Sat Feb 9-Wed Feb 13 – 3rd Test, Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Wed Feb 20 – 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Fri Feb 22 – 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Mon Feb 25 – 3rd ODI, National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Wed Feb 27 – 4th ODI, National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Sat Mar 2 – 5th ODI, Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Tue Mar 5 – 1st IT20, Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Fri Mar 8 – 2nd IT20, Warner Park, St Kitts

Sun Mar 10 – 3rd IT20 Warner Park, St Kitts