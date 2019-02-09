England 231-4 vs West Indies – 1st day, 3rd Test

Share This On:

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, Feb 9, CMC – England, sent in by West Indies, reached 231 for four at the close on the opening day of the third and final Test at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium here Saturday.

Scores: ENGLAND 231 for four (Jos Buttler 67 not out, Ben Stokes 62 not out, Rory Burns 29, Joe Denly 20; Keemo Paul 2-42) vs WEST INDIES.

SCOREBOARD

ENGLAND 1st Innings

J Burns lbw b Paul 29

K Jennings c Bravo b Paul 8

J Denly lbw b Gabriel 20

*J Root c wkp Dowrich b Joseph 15

J Buttler not out 67

B Stokes not out 62

Extras (b4, lb6, w15, nb5) 30

TOTAL (4 wkts, 83 overs) 231

To bat: +J Bairstow, Moeen Ali, M Wood, S Broad, J Anderson.

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-69, 3-69-3, 4-107.

Bowling: Roach 19-9-34-0, Gabriel 19-5-44-1, Joseph 15-2-56-1, Paul 16-7-42-2, Chase 10-0-40-0, Brathwaite 4-0-5-0.

WEST INDIES – *K Brathwaite, J Campbell, S Hope, D Bravo, R Chase, S Hetmyer, +S Dowrich, K Paul, K Roach, A Joseph, S Gabriel.

Toss: West Indies.

Umpires: Rod Tucker, Kumar Dharmasena; TV – Chris Gaffaney.