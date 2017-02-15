Engineers elect a new Executive

PRESS RELEASE – The Association of Professional Engineers of Saint Lucia (APESL) at its Annual General Meeting held on Thursday February 2nd, 2017, elected a new Executive to serve for the two (2) year period 2017 -2019. The Executive comprises of the following members:
President: Mr. Verne E. Emmanuel
Vice President: Mr. Asa Celestin
Secretary: Ms. Shenaz Narcisse
Treasurer: Ms. Amoy Theobalds
Public Relations Officer: Mr. Örjan Joe Lindberg
Floor Representative: Mr. Chris Wyatt
Immediate Past President: Mr. Justin R. Sealy
The Executive has commenced it duties by adopting the theme:
“Engineers at the core of the Society: Forging the future through Sustainable Development”.
Our objectives are aimed at fostering change through the execution of a comprehensive education plan, establishing an ethics committee, developing and operationalizing a mentorship programme together with the Engineers Registration Board.
We will ensure that the proposed amendments of Engineer’s Act conform to international best practice and are achieved in the shortest possible time frame. It is our firm belief that the fulfilment of these objectives will create a framework which enhances the Engineering Profession in Saint Lucia.