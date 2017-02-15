BOSL
Engineers elect a new Executive

Press Release
February 15, 2017

elections_vote_votingPRESS RELEASE – The Association of Professional Engineers of Saint Lucia (APESL) at its Annual General Meeting held on Thursday February 2nd, 2017, elected a new Executive to serve for the two (2) year period 2017 -2019. The Executive comprises of the following members:

President: Mr. Verne E. Emmanuel

Vice President: Mr. Asa Celestin

Secretary: Ms. Shenaz Narcisse

Treasurer: Ms. Amoy Theobalds

Public Relations Officer: Mr. Örjan Joe Lindberg

Floor Representative: Mr. Chris Wyatt

Immediate Past President: Mr. Justin R. Sealy

The Executive has commenced it duties by adopting the theme:

“Engineers at the core of the Society: Forging the future through Sustainable Development”.

Our objectives are aimed at fostering change through the execution of a comprehensive education plan, establishing an ethics committee, developing and operationalizing a mentorship programme together with the Engineers Registration Board. 

We will ensure that the proposed amendments of Engineer’s Act conform to international best practice and are achieved in the shortest possible time frame. It is our firm belief that the fulfilment of these objectives will create a framework which enhances the Engineering Profession in Saint Lucia. 

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

