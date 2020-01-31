Endoscopy workshop at Victoria Hospital

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Victoria Hospital is continuing work to improve the quality of endoscopic procedures to its patients by undertaking hands-on endoscopy training.

Nurses and surgeons in the Endoscopy unit and the Operating Theatre recently participated in an endoscopy workshop aimed at expanding their skills and capabilities to incorporate more advanced endoscopic techniques at the Victoria hospital.

Consultant surgeon at the Victoria hospital Dr. Arlette Charles says she is very pleased with the training as it allows them to enhance the quality of endoscopy at the hospital.

“Dr. Moorea has come to sort of facilitate our endoscopy this week. In the past, he has come and done endoscopy but what he has done on this occasion is watch us do endoscopy. What it means is that we have gone to the next level, we able to do more advanced procedures and he has acted as our mentor this week; he knows that the work he has put in over the years has come to fruition and he can just watch us do the work now.”

Consultant Gastroenterologist at Bradford Teaching Hospitals Dr. Sulleman Moorea says he is very satisfied with the level of endoscopic work undertaken by the doctors in Saint Lucia.

“In this workshop, my main aim was to provide support for the local doctors. So over the years, the local doctors have made fantastic improvements in their endoscopy skills and this workshop aim was purely to take it to the next level. For example, I have been able to support Dr. Charles in doing some polypectomy and also Dr. Kabiye in doing some advanced procedure called the rcbs.”

The Bradford Teaching Hopsitals also donated equipment for the Endoscopy unit and Operating Theatre of the Victoria Hospital to the tune of $500 000 EC dollars.

