Employment opportunities lost from Walcott House closure – Richardson

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Grass Street Development Association Gowdin Richardson has expressed disappointment in the abrupt closure of the Walcott House and has said that he is worried that various employment opportunities will be lost if the closure is permanent.
In a press release, the Saint Lucia National Trust announced that it would be closing the facility indefinitely, effective May 31, 2017, as it was unable to fund its operations due to government budget cuts.
The Walcott House is the first of a three-phase Walcott Place & Grass Street Urban Enhancement Project located on 17 Chaussée Road. It is the reconstruction of the childhood home of artistic icons Sir Derek and Roderick Walcott. It was made possible through grant funding from the Taiwanese Government in the amount of US$2.8 million or EC$7.53 million.
The second phase was due to have begun last year under these funds and would have involved the construction of an adjoining three-level structure with a museum, branded bistro, gift shop, entertainment courtyard, library, studio and support offices.
Phase three of the project would have brought about the creation of an EC$16 million arts centre with a 130-seat black-box theatre, music, arts studios and training space, the press release said.
Richardson said that many jobs would have come from these initiatives.
“They promised to give us three phases. Phase two has to do with job creation components, including things like cafes, coffee shops, museums, studios, after-school programmes, support officer, entertainment, courtyard…” he said.
He further declared that because of the initiative, at least five businesses were acquired by government and were down to have been relocated to huts to continue business elsewhere, but with the closure, he is not sure this will occur.
“They have nowhere to go,” he lamented.
“All of a sudden it’s just closed down. It’s not nice. It’s not a good thing. We only had a short meeting …yesterday Tuesday for today [we were told] that the Walcott base would be closing… The notice was short, the people never informed us before that,” he said.
Among the businesses acquired for the setup of the Walcott development project was a bakery which now is abandoned, vandalised and occupied by vagrants.
The PRO raised concern that such a fate may await the Walcott House if it remains closed for too long.
=====
Why do the majority of us still have to go up north to find a job only in the end to be burdened by transportation fees?
=====
I was wondering when someone from Vieux Fort would raise this transportation problem going back home in the middle of the night. We know of bus drivers being choked and robbed.
That is a very good point made here in favour of the DSH. Vieux Fort has never had it good under SLP. The Willams fellow was a nice chap. But Kenny is not from Vieux Fort. Ok, he went to the senior secondary school. Therefore, he only used Vieux Fort for personal gain then?
How beautiful this would have been for Grass Street and Castries people. Injecting culture, hope, civilization, beauty, and vision. It could have been the centre from which Castries bloomed and became something beautiful instead of the cess pit of low expectations and ugliness that it currently is. And the money involved is not even that big.
I am so so so so angry and disappointed. This Chastanet guy... I will say nothing, though there is plenty I want to say.
In time to come d same Stick dat beat d half white go beat d white d same way when d hammer fall on d fumbling of any fool.
St Lucia national trust is this really about the funds or the majority of you are opposition supporters and don't agree with dsh because your party don't support it? Mr Kenny what is wrong? Are you ashamed that another party is showing more interest in your constituency than u ever did in your 15yrs and 10 of which you were prime minister? Is that it Mr Kenny? Or is that u seeing there's a possibility of you losing your seat next elections if in case this dsh development does happen? Mr Kenny for all these years u represent us vieux fortians what you give us apart from pathways and a community centre? Why do the majority of us still have to go up north to find a job only in the end to be burdened by transportation fees? I would really like to know mr kenny, because after all we were your responsibility. So I shouldn't be asking anyone but u for an explanation. The gutter u was so proud to make people know that it was u who did it. Yes true u did. But Mr Kenny how long were you fooling bacadere people telling them that the gutter was very delicate project and had them thinking that it was almost next to impossible to build. But to me I saw when they constructed it and to me there was nothing complicated about it. If you ask me you could have done it years ago but u just chose not to. So now someone else is trying to bring development into the south that will automatically provide jobs you find it as a problem? Wouldn't it create jobs for people and a market for farmers to sell their produce. Wouldnt other private entrupeners profit from this opportunity leading avenues to open new business places. Which automatically provides more jobs. Or are u just trying to protect your seat for next election. Well my advise to you is to save yourself the embarrassment if this project actually pulls through don't bother running for the upcoming elections because vf people will finally see you for the fraud you are. We people from vf worth more than pathways and short term employment, and frankly that's all u have to offer. And all those who approve the hotel in sabwisha and against the dsh for mangrove reasons. Sorry to burst your bubble but both areas have mangroves but I guess the one at sabwisha is cool since it was signed by the Kenny administration. We reach to a point where the mangrove in vf is more important than the one in chousiel smh. I only have one problem with the dsh project which is I think they should negotiate for a better deal so our country has a descent amount of gain. Rather than that I am all for the development in my constituency. Time somebody show Kenny for the fraud he is. Failure to vf.
Man this is the net. You hurting people eye with no breaks. I doh think that people will read this.
Next time take these monies and invest them into factories to provide more jobs for st lucians. We have so many raw materials going to waste that can be processed and exported and used for local consumption. To me I don't see the sense in a country investing so much in something that won't pay off itself anytime soon and only create a handful of jobs. That just wouldn't be smart. Our country should could concentrate on ventures that will create a reasonsble amout of jobs and long term jobs for our people.
Disgraceful. Where is a statement from the Parliamentary Representative for Castries central?
Pray tell, who would pay the new employee bills for a business endeavour that attracts so little cash inflow? Who?
ST LUCIA NATIONAL TRUST AKA KENNYS PUPPETS. YOU'LL JUST LOOKING FOR SYMPATHY. KEEP MAKING ST LUCIANS BELIEVE YOULL DID NOT HAVE A CHOICE LOL. WONDER WHAT'S NEXT. WHILE YOU'LL AT IT START MARCHING FOR THE HOTEL SLP APPROVE IN SABWISHA IN CASE YOU'LL DIDN'T KNOW THERE IS MANGROVE ALSO. BUT WAIT YOU'LL ARE THE NATIONAL TRUST YOU'LL SHOULD KNOW THAT OR THE ONE IN VF JUST MORE IMPORTANT. ANYWAYS NONE OF MY BUSINESS. LOL SLP HAS ALWAYS BEEN A SORE LOSER BITCHING MORE THAN ANY OTHER PARTY WHEN IN OPPOSITION. THAT'S SAD KENNY.
So anyone saying anything negative about the government is "Kenny puppets" where was this thinking when the roles were reversed just a year ago.
Never said so. But just like many others you'll read to answer not to understand. What is the difference between the mangrove at sabwisha and the mangrove in vf? So why the protest for the one signed under the uwp in vf and no protest when slp approved the one at sabwisha? Unless u can't give me a sensible answer to that I will keep calling them puppets for now.
Wow, u have no common sense... Whatever , Dr. Kenny has done to u leave him for god, because holding all this hatred in u , will just make u sick. Stop being a party hack, try to get some common sense there is no labour and uwp anymore , f those so called politicans flying in yellow or red to see where they can fill in their pockets.
What evidable point you bring across there already. Or you are just another one of those party followers that agree with whatever the party u support says. Honesty try to chose a better name for yourself because I think u have problems being honest with yourself. And what part of my statement was wrong? Doesn't sabwisha have a mangrove too. Dumb a***.
Oh and I forgot to answer your question. What Kenny has done to me? Oh nothing just keep my constituency backward while we keep voting for him every term. Only in return for pathways and step. Wow so we suppose to settle for that. It is better for a man to teach you to fish than to give u a fish everyday. Try to the catch sense from that if u so intelligent. And just in case u think it is a personal grudge. If I am from a community and not pleased with the performance of my representative who should I blame smh? Well I am from vieux fort so I have nobody else blaming but my representative.