Employment of Saint Lucian with “unimpeachable record” terminated by Montserrat government

(ZJB RADIO) — The Office of the Deputy Governor has confirmed the appointment of Cheverlyn Williams-Kirnon to the post of Acting Chief Human Resource Officer.

Mrs. Williams Kirnon replaces Dr. Joycelyn Clarke Fletcher with whom the Government of Montserrat severed its employment relationship earlier on Wednesday.

Dr. Fletcher served as Chief Human Resource Officer in the Human Resource Management Unit (HRMU) for under a year.

A release from the office of the Deputy Governor did not give reasons for Mrs. Fletcher’s termination except to extend thanks to her for her services to the Government of Montserrat for just over a year, and wished her well in her future endeavours.

Mrs Williams-Kirnon has been employed with the Government of Montserrat for 26 years and brings to the post a wealth of experience having worked in various capacities namely Ministry of Education, Human Resource Management Unit (HMRU), Ministry of Communications, Works and Labour and the Office of the Deputy Governor.

Mrs Williams-Kirnon is currently the Programme Manager for the Empowering Excellence Programme (EEP) through Human Resource Transformation within the Government of Montserrat Public Service.

The Honourable Deputy Governor Lyndel Simpson also thanks Mrs Williams-Kirnon for taking up the mantle to lead the Human Resource Management Unit (HMRU) at this critical time.

Mrs Williams-Kirnon says it is an honour and a privilege to be able to serve the Government and people of Montserrat in this capacity.

Meantime, ZJB News contacted Dr. Clarke-Fletcher to get a feel as to what might have happened and was told that there were persons, without giving names, who concocted a bunch of lies against her.

She also intimated that wherever she worked before throughout the region and beyond prior to coming to Montserrat, she has had an unimpeachable record.

Dr. Clarke Fletcher said because of her strong Christian beliefs she would leave the whole matter in the hands of God.

She says when the time is right, she will return peacefully to her native St. Lucia.

BELOW IS A REPORT ON THE SAME ISSUE BY THE MONTSERRAT REPORTER’S BENNETTE ROACH



Another key Govt officer Exits

Will Human Resource Officer Dr. Clarke-Fletcher claim constructive dismissal?

The ZJB 6.00p.m. news that same day reported, having obviously received the Deputy Governor’s memo and a release which did not reach TMR until June 27, combining the two: “…Mrs. Cheverlyn Williams Kirnon replaces Dr. Jocelyn Clarke-Fletcher with whom the government of Montserrat severed its employment relationship on Wednesday Dr. Clarke-Fletcher…”

The report noted the absence of any reason from the Deputy Governor’s Office, but noted from the release, “…the Deputy Governor did not give reasons for Dr. Clarke-Fletcher’s termination except to extend thanks to her for services to the government of Montserrat for just over a year and wished her well in her future endeavors.”

The report stated that Dr. Clarke-Fletcher was contacted and who referred to someone who has provided a bunch of lies against her, “intimating that wherever she worked before throughout the region and beyond prior to coming to Montserrat, she had an unimpeachable record. Dr. Clark-Fletcher said because of her strong Christian beliefs, she would leave the whole matter, until she says, when the time is right she will return peacefully to her native Saint Lucia.”.

Immediately following this report, very firm sources confirmed that the suggestion the Government had terminated Dr. Clarke-Fletcher although so intimated, her relationship with Government ended by mutual agreement; upon the realisation that her relationship has become untenable.

Dr. Clarke-Fletcher who came to her post seemingly overqualified had been employed by the Montserrat Government for just about nine months and not “…just over one year,” as the report stated. Dr. Fletcher was emphatic that although it was with grave difficulty as the records will show she had been nothing but professional in carrying out her functions.

Sources informed that attempts were made to treat Dr. Clarke-Fletcher similarly to the way the PMO Mr. Gomersal was treated when his services were terminated, whereby he also was reportedly ‘frogged march’ from his post.

That the Deputy Governor speaking for government gave the initial impression that the HRO lady was fired as hit the road and the airwaves, the government may find itself having to defend a case of unfair dismissal.

The official release following the initial memo which spoke of the ‘severance’ stated: “Mrs Williams-Kirnon, will replace Dr. Jocelyn Clarke-Fletcher whose employment relationship with the Government of Montserrat came to an end effective Wednesday, June 20th, 2018,” and

“The Honourable Deputy Governor, Lyndell Simpson would like to thank Dr Fletcher for her services to the Government of Montserrat for just over a year and wish her well in her future endeavours.”

When it was noted to the Premier that the releases referred to ‘the government’ severing relations with HRMU boss, he not surprisingly denied anything to do with the matter involving very key officers, and that he was made aware of the situation like others. He, however, admitted that the situation was in some respects dissimilar to that of the PMO, but he had nothing to do with the ‘dismissals’.

We have since learnt that the government lost another key officer the Head of Procurement, Taraq Bashir is no longer in its employ under questionable circumstances.

The questions keep surfacing as the confused TC discourse continues, “can the Montserrat Government afford the constant loss of key officers? In whose interest, and at what cost?