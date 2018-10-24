Employment in Canada-Caribbean Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Labour is inviting members of the public, who are interested in seeking employment in the Canada-Caribbean Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme, to collect application forms at the Department from October 24th 2018 to November 12th 2018.

This Programme involves working on Farms in Canada in such areas as VEGETABLES, FRUITS, GREEN HOUSES, FLOWERS, TOBACCO, inclusive of NURSERIES, STABLES, POULTRY, SWINE, SHEEP, MINK, DAIRY, BOVINE, APIARY PRODUCTS.

The Length of employment may vary according to the type of work, and can be for periods of three (3), four (4) five (5), six (6) and eight (8) months, and for periods of one (1) to two (2) years.

Applicants must be eighteen (18) years and older, and should note that work on these farms are very strenuous and demanding, and involves working very long hours in various types of weather conditions which can be cold, chilly, snowy and rainy.

Applicants will be required to prove that they can meet the full requirements of their employment conditions satisfactorily, and conduct themselves in a manner that reflects in the most positive way on themselves and their country, Saint Lucia.

Application forms are to be collected at the reception desk of the Department of Labour between the hours of 8:30 am – 12:30 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

All persons who previously applied for employment in the Canada Caribbean Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme during the period 2016 – 2017 must reapply.