Employees at call centre in Union fall sick

Several employees from call centre KM2 Solutions in Union were taken to Victoria Hospital yesterday, Nov. 6 after falling ill.
Employees told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that a number of calls for ambulance were made yesterday shortly after employees reported for work.
“Turns out the carpet was cleaned on Sunday by (name of company withheld) and persons were having seizures, asthma attacks and fainting,” one of the employee told SNO.
“They advised us to go back [to work] after the CEO of (the carpet company) came in. They opened up the windows and brought in two fans. We were advised to test it. In doing so three to four persons were taken to the hospital,” the employee added.
SNO understands that employees, for some time, have been expressing concern and have made complaints about health issues concerning the work environment at KM2.
Efforts to get feedback from management have so far been futile.
KM2 is a very inconsiderate company. Only thing they concern about is Makin money and the agents don't get half of what they work for....they always wanna belittle you when ur health is at jepodary.....for u guys to tell the agents to go back to work in this type of condition and their ass not in the same room with the workers, just shows u these ppl jus there for themselves....the workers should get a workers Union in this building....the snitches will get stitches....get well soon guys....f-- HR....
This has been going on for years it is said that the building has mold
That placed named Km2 does not give 2 shits about the employees. After the pay SUCKS the working environment and conditions are poor. This is not the 1st time something like this has happened and it surely will not be the last. These people dont care about the wellbeing of the staff. They only care about their clients calls being answered. God bless the day i was able to get away frm the place. These reps go through soo much with that company and refuse to go to the relevant authority bodies to get theae issues ironed out. Instead they sit down like slaves and accept every whip lash they get frm Km2. And the sad thing is, they have yet to realise the power they hold as reps. Km2 needs yourll more than yourll need them. Remember that.
Somebody got terminated...lol. Talk about a sore loser
Speechless!! This is how they show concern for their employees smh
So don't we have a functional public health unit equipped with the necessary manpower and technology to test for environmental hazards at work places. Also to do component, bacteriological and analytical quantification in the case of food products. We are in 2017.
Like seriously... they did not put the safety of the staff first; too greedy!
The company who clean the carpet may use the wrong chemicals or the tech simply not train to use the right amount recommend for certain square footage. Hope they hold both companies responsible for such..wish the stuff a speedy recovery....