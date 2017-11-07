Employees at call centre in Union fall sick

Several employees from call centre KM2 Solutions in Union were taken to Victoria Hospital yesterday, Nov. 6 after falling ill.

Employees told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that a number of calls for ambulance were made yesterday shortly after employees reported for work.

“Turns out the carpet was cleaned on Sunday by (name of company withheld) and persons were having seizures, asthma attacks and fainting,” one of the employee told SNO.

“They advised us to go back [to work] after the CEO of (the carpet company) came in. They opened up the windows and brought in two fans. We were advised to test it. In doing so three to four persons were taken to the hospital,” the employee added.

SNO understands that employees, for some time, have been expressing concern and have made complaints about health issues concerning the work environment at KM2.

Efforts to get feedback from management have so far been futile.