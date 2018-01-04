Emmanuel Neville Cenac is St Lucia’s new governor general

(PRESS RELEASE) – Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet has announced that Her Majesty The Queen was pleased to approve the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Neville Cenac as the new Governor General of Saint Lucia, effective 1st January 2018.
Mr. Cenac is a former elected MP for the constituency of Laborie, has previously served as Saint Lucia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and also served as President of the Senate. He was intricately involved in the movement for Windward Island unity. Mr. Cenac, an elder statesman, highly respected in the legal fraternity, retired from active political service in 2006 and has since written extensively on the Constitution of Saint Lucia.
In making the announcement, Prime Minister Chastanet profusely thanked former Governor General Dame Pearlette Louisy for her service.
“Dame Pearlette will always remain an icon in our country as the first woman to hold this office and the longest serving Governor General,” stated Prime Minister Chastanet. “She is also one of our country’s leading educators having served at varying levels in the noble profession of teaching. I know that Dame Pearlette will continue to make a contribution to the development of our country.”
In order to facilitate the transition, the Government had been in dialogue with Dame Pearlette, who marked her 20 year anniversary as Governor General in September 2017 with a calendar of activities in tribute.
“We will always love Dame Pearlette Louisy,” added the Prime Minister. “She has served this country exceptionally and on behalf of the People of Saint Lucia and the Government I say an immense thank you to Her Excellency Dame Pearlette for her grace and her counsel.”
Mr. Cenac will take the Oath of Office at an Installation Ceremony on Friday January 12th 2018.
The post ought to have been awarded to someone who served distinguishably.. To choose such a polarising and despised figures is downright preposterous, more so when one considers how much the dame was revered. This appointment is certainly a step backward. Then again such antics are consistent with the poor governance of the Chastenet administration.
Chas is now starting to confuse me! His victory was too popular for him to be engaging in weak and suspect play. He came in as a fresh flower and needs to associate himself with decisions which will keep him well hydrated less he assumes a wilting stature.
Experience has shown, that even under the best forms of government those entrusted with power have, in time, and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny.
Back in 1987 when the unthinkable happened. Yes, this newly appointed Governor General took advantage of any opportunity to achieve an end, with no regard for principles or consequences. He was elected on a Labour ticket to represent the people of Laborie in the south of the island. and instead of doing just that he shamelessly crossed the floor over to the government benches.
He did this after the ruling United Workers party found themselves in a tight spot with only one seat majority and so the late Sir John persuaded him to come over to prop up his regime which had narrowly won the election. There were two elections in that year and the same results were repeated twice. The UWP won 9 seats while Labour won 8 in the first election. Sir John decided to call another election within one month and the same thing happened again(UWP 9 -Labour 8)
It was during a session of parliament after the second election that Cenac alias Chadel Moll (soft candle) marked by a lack of shame crossed the floor to the other side. He was immediately offered the position of Foreign Secretary (Minister) as a thank you gesture by the then Prime Minister Sir John Compton. He then went on to issue threats trying to silence anyone who spoke out against this unjustified and wrongful move.Feeling no shame and impervious to disgrace he continued to represent the people of this southern town with undiminished force unabated.
Laborie has always been a Labour stronghold and this man violated the trust of the electorate who elected him to represent them in parliament. He did not give one flaming toss about their interest.He only cared about himself and that of his cohorts including Sir John. He adapted his actions and postures to take advantage of opportunities that were to come his way back in the late 80's. He took advantage where opportunity laid and milked it for all it was worth.
Now he is being made Governor-General- a head of state appointed to represent the monarch of a sovereign state in the governing of an independent realm like St Lucia. He is the Queen's viceroy and will continue to be until he is removed by a new regime or otherwise. Until the 1920s, governors-general were British subjects, appointed on the advice of the British government, who acted as agents of the British government in each Dominion, as well as being representatives of the monarch. As such they notionally held the prerogative powers of the monarch and also held the executive power of the country to which they were assigned. The governor-general could be instructed by the colonial secretary on the exercise of some of his functions and duties, such as the use or withholding of the Royal Assent from legislation; history shows many examples of governors-general using their prerogative and executive powers. The monarch or imperial government could overrule any governor-general, though this could often be cumbersome, due to the remoteness of the territories from London.
These days Governor Generals are appointed by the head of government of the state. In St Lucia's case, the GG is being appointed and given full support by Prime Minister Allan Chastanet.He has the sole right to do so.Now of all the people he could have nominated to occupy this insignificant and irrelevant colonial outpost, the question that needs asking is: Why this slight and unmeritable man who has nothing to offer the people of St Lucia? Any man who is prepared to compromise the trust placed in him by his people is unfit for public office. If you cannot trust people in little things then you ought not to trust them in big things to come - This position calls for a political heavyweight or a statesman. This man is a chancer and neither of these. He is hardly preeminent and is lacking in substance, pedigree, and importance. Put it simply I do not want someone who is lacking in the basic principles of democracy representing our country at the highest ceremonial level.
I have argued for St Lucia to get rid of this colonial outpost and to replace it with a president. We are no longer under the British and the Queen should not be our head of state. Why have a head of state so far away who does nothing for us? If you have a monarch then this monarch should be living in the country in a palace with her subordinates ruling her royal subjects. This is not the case with St Lucia, and the sooner Queen Elizabeth is removed as our head of state and replaced with a president the better. St Lucia ought to become a republic. The time is ripe for this.
In Haiti, we fought a revolution to become a republic. We declared our small Caribbean state a republic after our people took on the might of the French and defeated them. Haiti then became independent in 1804. Countries like Canada, New Zealand, Australia which are dominions of the Commonwealth still retain the Queen as head of state. They are often ridiculed and chastised for having the temerity to remain under the British crown. Which self-respecting country will allow someone in a faraway land to rule them? St Lucia should follow Dominica's example and do away with the Queen as head of state.Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, and Trinidad are the only republics in the Caribbean.
St Lucia's resilient people are being hornswoggled and bamboozled by the appointment. We have a Prime Minister who has no vision and has been found wanting on many fronts. I have kept quiet for a while now since this man was elected as PM. I have never supported him nor will I ever endorse his Premiership. This globetrotting PM has offered very little to the people of this country. We don't need reminding that he is an esurient capitalist who cares more about capital than he does about the people he is purporting to represent. It's no wonder he has chosen someone with no character to hold this high office. This man is as empty as a hermit's notebook. He is dull and insipid and should stay far away from the parameters and confines of this colonial style house on Morne Fortune. After betraying the people of this picturesque town in the south, if he had any sense left in his little brain then he should exercise it by staying away from all facets of political life in St Lucia. He behaved disgracefully when he crossed over and offered the people in his constituency poor representation.
Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom, must, like men, undergo the fatigues of supporting it. The PM is bent on upsetting the people of St Lucia with his poor judgment and leadership. There are a number of distinguished and eminent figures he could have afforded this role in shaping and massaging the transition of this important role in facilitating renewal in this very important office of the state. These prominent and remarkable persons are people who are loyal to his party and are partisan. Why insert an old crow with no energy left to act as Governor General?What has this repulsive figure got to offer anyone? He has passed his sell by date and should be immediately removed from the shelf before he causes any further embarrassment.
I am calling on the Prime Minister of St Lucia to revoke and rescind this appointment with immediate effect. Chadel Moll is unfit to hold any offices of the state after the disgraceful and impudent manner in which he represented Laborie. He should be consigned to the dustbin of history. St Lucia needs a man of impeccable character and pedigree to become it's new Governor General.Let us not repeat the mistakes of the past for those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly.
Viva St Lucia the Land Of My Beautiful Mother.
Malcolm L'Overture
Haitian-Lucian
Jacmel, Haiti.
Yes we all have made mistakes in life n do need the opportunity to change...but when the office of the highest esteem is given to a person who betrayed the trust of a people...one begins to think that the person who kills another can easily represent all of us St.Lucians...throw that honorably position to any old joeblow.....my my my
Is he foreign born like the Queen?
My oh my. So now the slithering, cross the floor snake Neville Cenac is Governor General. The chickens are surely coming home to roost
I am dumbfounded. Speechless I must add. Is everything alright with your head Allan? I don't think so! How on earth did you people come up with Neville Cenac for GG? I am baffled!
That is how low we get ????? Shame Shame Shame. Well he have lots of floor space to cross.
There goes the tax payers monies,what a waste from one laborian to the next zot pwe a sa.
Is Mr. CenacCena a St.Lucian. Enough already the bible states we should only put one of our brethren over us, not one of another nation. So far we have failed this command twice., we have a prime minister of another nation and now a Governor General. And also head of state, the queen, three Edomits (whites) not of our nation (Israelites) come on peopi leave the oppressors alone!
not Black
Alk Lucians know mate for is crossing the floor. Higjly respected in the legal fraternity for failing the bar exams twice thus preventing him from practicing in the Court of Law. Get Real Chas
another Laborian?? mwen mem?!
Windsor token out Windsor token in. 38 years after so called independence the forever leach and massa mentality to cling to our colonial master retrospectively. The absolute shame of it ! A WASTE OF TAX PAYERS DOLLARS ! How many ribbons will he cut ? Free light , free housing, free police escort, free groceries, monies for clothing all the tax payers expense while the petty officer who guards his backside daily with their lives barely makes enough to feed his family. Not that we are surprise, not when you have those house Negros Steve Bannon's (they know themselves) who sits behind the keyboard with their upper lips stiffer than an iron board beating their patriotic gray chest for the betterment of St Lucia but support it's classism and sale and relish in the thought of it still been a British Nappy while walking around with the Queens Envelope in their back pockets like a bloody speng. You are free and independent from what ?? Not when you have a "Governor General" that's appointed to represent YOUR SOVEREIGN STATE TO YOUR COLONIAL MASTER ON THE ISSUES OF YOUR GOVERNANCE.
If after the people of Laborie overwhelmingly voted Neville Cenac on one ticket and he crossed the floor on them (betrayed), why am I to have confidence in him or trust him? And now he holds such high office of trust. smh.
Totally agree. This should have disqualify him from even being considered. This appointment should be a representation of the people and not a slap in the face to many laborians and St Lucians reliving that dreadful crossover day.
This is such a sad situation. Even if the UWP wanted to politicize the office, they could have found a uwp that the country would find it easier to unite behind. Neville Cenacs represents what a lot of us would never want to be.
After a year(2017) of increased murder as the island's major " achievement" for 2017 along with increased crime rate, record travels by the island's PM, government allowing sandals to withhold millions of the country's dollars, the ill conceived award of a multitude of contracts by an acting PM, the government paying a firm 1.5 million dollars to prepare the nations budget when we have a well equipped Ministry of Finance and the list of negatives can go on, many of us hoped for a better year (2018). However, this announcement of Neville Cenac suggest that we are in for another rough year. After 20 years of Dame Pearlette making the position one that symbolized unity of the nation, the government brings in Neville Cenac who has been a symbol of division in this country. Clearly, the government is intent on destroying everything decent in this country.
A traitor as governor general.......how quickly we forget those who are not sure of where they stand...just moving with the wind...hmmmmm
What else is he known for.
Congratulations to you Mr. Cenac and family;There couldn't be a more fitting appointment for a
gentleman of his stature. I am positive that after Dame Pearlette we have an equally qualified
person, in whom we are blessed to have as a representative to Her Majesty the Queen of Britain.
We bless you Sir, and may the Good Lord Above Bless you and keep you, peace be unto you.
Fox off!
You are one The Fox that's not clever.
Betrayed betrayed,. betrayed. Why should we trust such a man?
Introducing Govenor General Chandelle Maule!
Really, None fool.will respect that
Of all people! Holy crap!!!
Boy if you all ever have a dream that this country will go forward KEEP DREAMING... Saint Lucia best day are behind it. And these guys looking out for their friends and getting rich while all of you all fight over THIS UWP SLP BULLSHIT - That ain't gonna do nothing for none of you all... SO LEARN THE ART OF PROTEST...Other people when they protest they get what they want.
How the hell can a man who suppress the vote of the people by crossing the floor to join an opposition party get a job in government AGAIN? Well you guest it, this place is all about NEPOTISM and CORRUPTION. And this "POS" Chastanet trying to talk about Cenec like this "SOB" is a Saint and all his achievements BLAH BLAH BLAH!! SMFH !!
And by the way, why are we putting up with these same old useless politicians running the country? Same old SOUSCIERS from yesterday that TRICK AND FOOL THE PEOPLE getting job in government and other places and some of us are left to wonder by the way side. THIS SHIT AIN'T RIGHT !!
Something got to be done about this Chastanet (POS)!! Cenac is a traitor he suppress the vote of the people...
WE LUCIANS MUST LEARN TO PROTEST AND MAKE CHANGE HAPPEN !! SHUT THE PLACE DOWN !!
BULL!!!!
SHIT!!!
Can't find nothing hard about this soft candle but wish him well in a hard candle office
Another robot. Wow. It really pays to be a turn coat. Pin another medal.
That's a slap across our face
I couldn't agree with you more. What is this government thinking? How do you replace the dame who was one of Laborie's finest with a man who betrayed the people of Laborie in such a treacherous way. To this day the playing feild upon which betrayed the voters of Laborie is referred to as Crossover Park.