Emma Hippolyte to host meeting for NICE workers
By SLP
March 10, 2017
Minister Emma Hippolyte
PRESS RELEASE – The former Parliamentary Representative for Gros Islet , Emma Hippolyte invites ALL NICE Workers of the constituency to a meeting on Saturday March 11th 2017 at the Gros Islet Secondary School from 11am.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the termination of the program and to strategize a way forward.
(6)(18)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2017-03-10
is that gonna help them retain their jobs..whats the point of the meeting?
Why does that lady always takes a mannequin to the mirror to put on make up? It distracts from her message, if she does have one.
I am lost!!!