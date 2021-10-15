 

Castries, Saint Lucia, Thursday October 14, 2021:– Never mind the seriousness of the charges against her, the embattled Saint Lucian doctor accused of professional misconduct by promotion and prescription of an unauthorized drug for treatment of COVID-19 will not back down.

Instead, Dr Gilbertha St. Rose promises to fight the charges — and to also continue her advocacy for use here of Ivermectin, the controversial drug not authorized by the World Health Organization.

The Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Council yesterday (Wednesday, October 13) rescheduled its hearing into charging Dr. Gilbertha St Rose, after her attorneys filed an affidavit demanding more information about the specificity of the charges.

The Council replied on October 8, 2021 enclosing “documents relevant to the case.”

Her peers on the Council are asking Dr St Rose to “show cause why disciplinary action, including the suspension or cancellation” of her registration, “should not be taken” for “professional acts of misconduct.”

They claim the doctor engaged in the alleged unprofessional actions between February 8, 2021 and August 30, 2021 – and continuing…

Among the charges is “Prescribing and supplying Ivermectin to patients without authorization from the Ministry of Health or the Chief Medical Officer and encouraging the use of the drug as a treatment for COVID-19 contrary to the expressed advice of the Chief Medical Officer.”

But, far from being cowered, Dr St Rose is standing her ground, harnessing her defense and garnering her support, while declaring she “will be vindicated…”

Indeed, the combative doctor, who insists part of the WHO’s ban on Ivermectin is part of a general tendency to de-emphasize and discourage use of herb-based drugs, also insists she is right — and those challenging her professional conduct are dead wrong.

As such, Dr St Rose absolutely rejects the Council’s claim that she acted negligently.

She told St Lucia Times recently: “I know negligence on my part would be not to persevere to make Ivermectin available to our people and tell them about it.”

But Ivermectin is not an approved drug for treatment of COVID-19 in Saint Lucia.

According to the WHO, available evidence on the use of Ivermectin as a treatment against COVID-19 is “inconclusive”.

“Until more data is available,” the WHO recommends it “only be used within clinical trials.”

But the defiant doctor persists.

The new date for the hearing is Wednesday, October 27

