Embarking on a journey to reinvigorate Saint Lucia’s agricultural supply chain

By Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)
November 7, 2018

Visiting the Taichung District Agricultural Research and Extension Station

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Honourable Ezechiel Joseph, Minister for Agriculture, accompanied by the Honourable Minister Herod Stanislaus visits Taiwan 5-9 November 2018, to get a first-hand experience of Taiwan’s agricultural development and technologies.

On 6 November, they visited the 2018 World Flora Exposition in the central Taiwan city of Taichung and marveled at the spectacular floral arrangements there. They believe that Saint Lucia can take a page from the Taiwan’s book in developing agro-tourism.


Later that day, they visited the Han-kuang Fruit and Vegetable Production Cooperative and the Taichung District Agricultural Research and Extension Station to better understand how Taiwan’s agriculture sector optimise its supply chain.

Saint Lucia is scheduled to launch an agricultural production and marketing improvement programme next year in cooperation with Taiwan.

The Ministers’ trip to Taiwan further convinces them of an even brighter future for Saint Lucia’s agricultural development.

