Emancipation 2018

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) commemorates the 180th Anniversary of Emancipation in 2018 with artistic expressions of music, drama, visual arts along with stimulating intellectual discourse.

Partnering with the corporate community, the Foundation will engage the public in activities which it hopes will spur discussion and subsequently lead to a broadening of perspectives and encourage a movement which reflects the “breaking of boundaries” in a constantly changing society.

On Saturday 28th July, a panel discussion which encourages discourse on issues relating to history, slavery and the liberation of emancipated people will take place on the First Floor of the Baywalk Mall from 7:00 p.m. Moderator Janicka Simon will steer a conversation on “Sex, Drugs, Music and the Saint Lucian Identity- “Breaking the Boundaries, Post -Emancipation” with panellists Ms. Rhyesa Joseph, Dr. Stephen King, Mr. James Adjodha and Mr. Ernest Ottley.

From July 27th until August 22nd, the public is invited to view exhibits from Saint Lucian ceramic artist, Natasha Fontenelle who will display her work and engage the public in live demonstrations on the First Floor of the Baywalk Mall. The exhibition will open Monday – Friday (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) and Saturday (9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.). The exhibition is a showcase of sculpture inspired by the ideology of emancipation. It will embrace the strides we have made in terms of artistic expression, post emancipation. It will show how we have redefined ourselves “breaking the boundaries of our freedom”.

This year is 180 years since the Emancipation of enslaved persons in the British West Indies. Consequently, as a part of this year’s commemoration, the Cultural Development Foundation will provide an opportunity for reflection through a production entitled ‘180 Faces of Freedom, performed by YouthSPAC.

This production will take the audience on a reflective journey of our development since Emancipation through a fusion of iconic poetry, prose and songs from Caribbean artistes and original compositions. ‘180 Faces of Freedom’ will be held at the National Cultural Centre on Wednesday 1 August from 4:00 pm. Admission is $30 for adults and $15 for children.

For two (2) days, Friday August 3rd and Saturday August 4th, Gemstones Theatre Production will stage a production at the CSA Centre as part of activities for Emancipation 2018. The production will feature a play written by Gandolph St. Clair and directed by Hayden Forde (Guess who came to visit the doctor?) as well as performance poetry by John Robert Lee, Anthony Avril, Chantal Menal and Felicia Montoute. The production commences at 8:00 p.m. and admission is $30.

The Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) extends an invitation to all to be part of activities in commemoration of the 180th Anniversary of Emancipation.