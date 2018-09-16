Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

Eliud Kipchoge sets new marathon world record

By BBC
September 16, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Kipchoge won marathon gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

(BBC) — Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge has set a new marathon world record with a time of two hours, one minute 39 seconds in the race over the distance in Berlin.

The 33-year-old took more than a minute off the previous best which was set by compatriot Dennis Kimetto when he ran 2:02:57 in Berlin in 2014.

“I lack words to describe this day,” said Kipchoge. “I am really grateful, happy to smash the world record.”

The women’s race was won by Gladys Cherono of Kenya in 2:18:11.

Kipchoge is regarded as one of the greatest marathon runners of all time.

He won the London Marathon for a third time earlier this year and is the Olympic champion over the distance.

“It was hard,” Kipchoge added. “I ran my own race, I trusted my trainers, my programme and my coach. That’s what pushed me in the last kilometres.”

In 2017, Kipchoge missed out on becoming the first athlete to run under two hours for the marathon by 26 seconds.

The Kenyan clocked 2:00.25 but because in-out pacemakers were used, the time was not be recognised as a world record.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.