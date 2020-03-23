Elephant Man charged with breaches of the Immigration Act

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Dancehall artiste Elephant Man, whose given name is Oneil Bryan, has been charged with breaches of the Immigration Act.

The police made the announcement a short while ago on Twitter.

According to the police, a team from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch visited the entertainer’s home and served a summons on the artiste.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 15 to answer to the charges.

Elephant Man and members of his team returned to the island sometime this month from a European tour.

The artiste is accused of falsifying immigration documents by not declaring all the countries he had visited while he was abroad.

