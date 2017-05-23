Elderly woman injured in Choc accident

A 76-year-old woman was injured in a motor vehicle accident at Choc this morning.
The victim has been identified as Agnes Mathurin of Plateau.
Reports are that a pickup van ran off the road around 7:23 a.m.
Mathurin reportedly complained of body pains and was transported to hospital via ambulance.
On the spot test them for alcohol intake then search them for drugs; if guilty,take their driver's licence.
Accidents on this spot of the Roadway is too frequent. Withdraw licences for 24 months (or more).
Boy Saint Lucia Have the Most CRASH DUMMIES. People Just cannot drive in the place !! Everyday these dummies crashing.