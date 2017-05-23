Advertisement
Elderly woman injured in Choc accident

By SNO Staff
May 23, 2017

18642104_10209282800219271_726578412_oA 76-year-old woman was injured in a motor vehicle accident at Choc this morning.

The victim has been identified as Agnes Mathurin of Plateau.

Reports are that a pickup van ran off the road around 7:23 a.m.

Mathurin reportedly complained of body pains and was transported to hospital via ambulance.

18675328_10209282801459302_1738122762_o
18697495_10209282801259297_159828327_o
18642053_10209282801579305_892286647_o

2 comments

  1. Cocosek
    May 28, 2017 at 7:46 PM

    On the spot test them for alcohol intake then search them for drugs; if guilty,take their driver's licence.
    Accidents on this spot of the Roadway is too frequent. Withdraw licences for 24 months (or more).

  2. Amanda
    May 23, 2017 at 2:42 PM

    Boy Saint Lucia Have the Most CRASH DUMMIES. People Just cannot drive in the place !! Everyday these dummies crashing.

