Elderly man jailed for trafficking marijuana into Guyana prison

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty on Monday sentenced a 62-year-old Leopold Street, Georgetown resident to two years imprisonment for trafficking marijuana into the Camp Street Prison.

Ishwar Persaud was on trial at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for trafficking 20 grams of cannabis into the Camp Street Prison on August 31, 2018.

The matter was prosecuted by Ceon Blackman. According to reports Persaud went to the Prison to carry food stuff and other articles to an inmate.

However, a police officer conducted a searched on the defendant and discovered the narcotics concealed in the sole of a pair of boots.

Persaud during his first hearing told the court that his neighbor had given him the boots along with other items to take to an inmate name ‘Ralph Franklin’ at the Camp Street prison. He denied knowledge of the drug during trial and noted that he was set up.

Magistrate McGusty however found the elderly guilty of the charge and sentenced him to two years jail along with $30,000 fine.