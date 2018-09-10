Don't Miss
Welcome! You’re on the most visited local website in Saint Lucia (Alexa). Close to 500,000 monthly readers.

Elderly man jailed for trafficking marijuana into Guyana prison

By Guyana Chronicle
September 10, 2018
Share2
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
2 Shares

Ishwar Persaud (Kaieteur News photo)

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty on Monday sentenced a 62-year-old Leopold Street, Georgetown resident to two years imprisonment for trafficking marijuana into the Camp Street Prison.

Ishwar Persaud was on trial at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for trafficking 20 grams of cannabis into the Camp Street Prison on August 31, 2018.

The matter was prosecuted by Ceon Blackman. According to reports Persaud went to the Prison to carry food stuff and other articles to an inmate.

However, a police officer conducted a searched on the defendant and discovered the narcotics concealed in the sole of a pair of boots.

Persaud during his first hearing told the court that his neighbor had given him the boots along with other items to take to an inmate name ‘Ralph Franklin’ at the Camp Street prison. He denied knowledge of the drug during trial and noted that he was set up.

Magistrate McGusty however found the elderly guilty of the charge and sentenced him to two years jail along with $30,000 fine.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.