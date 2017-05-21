Advertisement
Elderly man injured in Ravine Chabot accident

By SNO Staff
May 21, 2017

18618206_10209269134237630_700228778_oA 71-year-old man was injured in a motor vehicle accident in Ravine Chabot, Castries this morning (May 21), an official said.

Thomas St. Hill of Ravine Chabot was reportedly found near his pickup with head injuries when emergency personnel arrived, the official said.

“The vehicle apparently overturned and rest on its side but bystanders put the vehicle upright and removed the driver (St. Hill) before the Fire Service arrived,” the official added.

The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m.
2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    May 21, 2017 at 11:31 AM

    glad you ok grandpa take it easy speedy recovery to you.

  2. Vitalis.
    May 21, 2017 at 10:21 AM

    Boy, I had a totally off-road, off-track, first impression as I browsed this story. I had a mirage of an 'old boy' trying to cross Ravine Chabot, and getting injured in the process. But then again, news articles are to stir up the imagination!!! 📚🎬📹🎥

