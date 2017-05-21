Elderly man injured in Ravine Chabot accident

A 71-year-old man was injured in a motor vehicle accident in Ravine Chabot, Castries this morning (May 21), an official said.

Thomas St. Hill of Ravine Chabot was reportedly found near his pickup with head injuries when emergency personnel arrived, the official said.

“The vehicle apparently overturned and rest on its side but bystanders put the vehicle upright and removed the driver (St. Hill) before the Fire Service arrived,” the official added.

The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m.









