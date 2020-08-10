By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — The Castries Fire Station (CFS) responded to a motor vehicle accident at Lastic Hill, Castries Monday morning, August 10 in which an “elderly man” was struck by a scooter while crossing the road, according to a press release from the

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS).

Emergency personnel found the victim sitting on the roadside in the presence of bystanders with a laceration to his face and left arm, the SLFS reported.

“He complained of pain to his head,” the SLFS said.

“His wounds were treated and he was transported to the Owen King European Union Hospital for further medical treatment.”

The SLFS said the CFS responded to the call at about 7:25 a.m.

No further information was available.