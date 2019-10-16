El Salvador beat Saint Lucia in Concacaf Nations League action

Share This On:

Second-half goals from Rodolfo Zelaya and Carlos Portillo earned El Salvador a 2-0 win over Saint Lucia on Tuesday (Oct. 15) in Group B action of League B of the 2019-20 Concacaf Nations League at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

The visitors had the bulk of the chances in the first half, with Oscar Ceren having three cracks at goal in the first 45 minutes, including a stinging effort that rocketed off the crossbar.

Saint Lucia’s best movements forward came on the counterattack and it was Mailk St. Prix who forced El Salvador goalkeeper Henry Hernandez into a diving save midway through.

St. Prix had another good look at goal in the 63rd minute but was unable to steer his header goalward.

Saint Lucia would come to rue the lack of finishing as Zelaya managed to fire home a shot past Saint Lucia goalkeeper Vino Barclett for a 1-0 lead in the 68th minute.

The hosts looked for an equalizer, but they could not find a way past the Cuscatleco defense and Carlos Portillo polished things off with a cool right-footed finish in the 88th for the 2-0 scoreline.

