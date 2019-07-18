Don't Miss
MASSIVE SALE AT AUTO DOMAIN INC. IN CORINTH, GROS ISLET, July 15-July 20, 2019, 40% off on selected items: transmissions, engines, body, electric, brakes, filters, headlamps. Call 758-584-2621 or 758-287-2886

El Chapo is already on his way to supermax prison

By NEW YORK POST
July 18, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) — Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Shorty.

The feds wasted no time in getting rid of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman — tossing the Mexican druglord into a helicopter to start his journey to the supermax prison in Colorado almost immediately after he was sentenced to life plus 30 years behind bars, The Post has learned.

“He went from a helicopter to a plane,” an astounded source revealed Wednesday evening. “He’s no longer in the state.”

The speedy departure occurred despite a request from Guzman’s defense team that their client be allowed to remain in New York City for 60 days so they could work on his appeal.

Following the request from attorneys Jeffrey Lichtman and Mark Fernich, Brooklyn federal judge Brian Cogan said he would recommend the Mexican kingpin be allowed to head back to the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he’s been held since he was extradited to New York in 2017.

But instead of heading back to his cell, Guzman was escorted into a chopper and whisked away.

“He’s either already arrived in Colorado, or he’s still in route,” the source said.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.