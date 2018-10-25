Eighteen dead, mostly children, after flood hits school trip in Jordan’s Dead Sea area

(SKY NEWS) – At least 18 people are dead after flooding hit a school trip in Jordan’s Dead Sea area.

Most of the victims are children, many younger than 14, from a private school in Jordan’s capital Amman.

They had been on an outing with chaperones when, according to a witness, floodwater swept their bus into a valley.

A rescue operation was launched with police helicopters and hundreds of soldiers saving 34 people, some of whom are in a serious condition.

A number of families were having picnics in the area when the flood hit and they were also among the dead and injured.

Relatives of those affected have been gathering outside a local hospital, waiting for news.

Huge spotlights were trained on the area on Thursday night and 10 more students had reportedly been found and were awaiting rescue.

The Israeli military sent helicopters to help the Jordanian emergency services.

Jordan’s prime minister Omar Razzaz visited the scene to oversee the rescue mission.

Later on his Twitter account, he appeared to suggest there had been something amiss in the school’s application to run the trip.

After offering his condolences to the families affected and best wishes for recovery of those injured, he said: “The basic lesson is that everyone must abide by regulations and instructions.”

He posted a copy of the school’s field trip permit, which had named a different destination – not the Dead Sea.

He said the correspondence “indicated a lack of “clear commitment to the conditions”, adding that there would be an investigation and those at fault would be “held accountable”.

Jordan’s King Abdullah cancelled a trip to Bahrain to follow the rescue.