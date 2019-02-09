Eight to contest Saint Lucia’s first ever Mr. Independence Pageant tonight (Feb. 9)

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 1K Shares

(SNO) — Eight young men from across Saint Lucia will be taking the stage to compete in the first ever Mr. Independence Youth Development Pageant.

It forms part of the calendar of events as the island celebrates its 40th anniversary of independence, and will take place on February 9.

Mervin Joseph, coordinator of the event, said preparation for the show has been exciting and is promising a night of explosive talent and showmanship.

“Eight young men representing various districts will compete for the title of the first ever Mr. Independence Saint Lucia and so far we are encouraged by the response from the general public,” he said.

The contestants are Jamiseon Edward – Castries South/East, Treasure Actille – Castries North, Brendon Joseph – Castries South, Jamal Springer – Castries Central, Cardious Constantin – Dennery, Sherquil Florence – Micoud, Franeil Charlery – Gros Islet and Deshawn Augustine – Vieux Fort.

The contestants will appear in four segments: ambassadorial speech, sport wear, talent and evening wear, to be followed by interviews.

The pageant will be held under the theme “Embracing Diversity, the Key to Unity”.

Organizers say it is intended to deepen the understanding and consciousness of young men on the need to make informed decisions that will positively impact their lives.

The pageant will be held at the National Cultural Center, Barnard Hill, Castries from 7 p.m.