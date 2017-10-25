Eight complete New England Culinary Institute training at Sandals

(PRESS RELEASE) – Eight young Saint Lucian chefs have stepped up their professional standing following a week of intense training from the New England Culinary Institute and lead by Chef Joey Buttendorf.

The level two training exercise was delivered over days of intensive kitchen and classroom sessions at Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort.

This is the first of at least five training sessions that will take place in Saint Lucia before January 2018.

“These trainings are fabulous for me as a Chef Instructor, and mentor as well as the Sandals Team Members, they create positive energy, passion, initiative, and a true purpose for why they are cooking, and becoming Chefs,” said Chef Joey Buttendorf.

She added, “We teach them why a sauce is a sauce, how proteins cook together as well as how to be more efficient, think smarter and work smarter. Each training exercise brings out more of my knowledge as well, so I am able to share it.”

Among the training elements of this latest program were refined stocks and sauces, derivatives of the five mother sauces, as well as holding techniques for A la Carte and buffet services.

The training also exposed the young chefs to Plating Techniques – the art of plating food: general rules of plating, design, colors; all edible garnishing; Spices & Seasonings – completing the knowledge of spices, regions they come from, and how to apply proper seasonings to the foods prepared.

Further, an interactive session on A la Carte service techniques was delivered with a focus on applying modern technique with respect to tradition while refining skills of Level 1 Culinary Organization Skills

Buffet Presentations and how to control the amount of food prepared as well as a Practicum Luncheon service wrapped up the week-long exercise.

The training comes as part of ongoing exposure for all Sandals team members through its Corporate University and partnerships with universities and other institutions from around the world.

“Sandals Resorts International is investing in its Team Members to ‘grow them from within’ in all areas with their Corporate University established about 5 years ago. These trainings are an imperative part of growth for these Team Members. New England Culinary Institute and I are very proud to be a part of something like this,” the corporate chef said.

Managing Director for Sandals Resorts in Saint Lucia, Winston Anderson, said he was pleased to see the energy and overall engagement and reception of the young chefs to the new standards and techniques.

“With every passing day their liking for their chosen craft develops and I know that with the increased knowledge and deepened skillsets, they have grown a much better appreciation for the art that is food preparation and service,” Anderson said.

Among the graduates of this level two program are Trevern Joseph, Glenda McDonald and Mayers Edwin from Sandals Regency LaToc Golf Resort & Spa; Keisha Prospere and Jarvis Barthelemy of Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort; along with Macarius Stephen, Chris Jn Baptiste, and Marvin Alfred from Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa & Beach Resort.