Eight arrive in Grenada from China amid coronavirus fears

SNO –The government of Grenada has confirmed that eight Chinese arrived from China on Tuesday amid global fears of the coronavirus but gave the assurance that all were monitored and screened.

Health Minister Nikolas Steele said the chartered flight originated in Beijing and landed at the Maurice Bishop International Airport where the passengers were screened for symptoms of the virus.

“All flights, private or commercial, are monitored and screened,” he stated. “That was a private flight because I have seen the rumors and I have inquired and I can assure that the flight was met by health care workers and everybody on that flight was screened.”

He explained the flight originated in Beijing with eight people on board.

“It is a private flight, so it did not interact with other commercial passengers or at a commercial port where where the risk would have been much greater,” Steele said.

He reminded reporters that Chinese authorities do not allow passengers to leave China without screening.

“And we also check on this end as well, so it is double coverage,” he stated. “The same with commercial flights but there is more of a risk when someone travels on a commercial flight. There is screening at all ports, when you leave as well as when you enter.”

Steele did not give the address of the people who arrived in Grenada on that flight.

The coronavirus originated in China and has spread to at least 18 countries.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) described it as a Global Health Emergency.

WHO is concerned that the virus could spread to countries with weak health systems.

On Friday, Antigua and Barbuda said it was not accepting travelers from China with immediate effect because of the virus.

