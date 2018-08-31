Don't Miss
Education Ministry appoints Interim Board to Sir Arthur Lewis Community

By Ministry of Education
August 31, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Ministry for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development has appointed an Interim Board of Governors to the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC), effective immediately.

The Board is constituted for a period of six months and includes:

Dr. Jocelyn Fletcher (Chairperson)
Dr. Rufina Frederick
Dr. Vernesta Nervais
Mr. Barrie Corcoran
Dr. Claudia Louis
Ms. Beverly Josie

Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development Honourable Dr. Gale T. C. Rigobert explained that the board was carefully selected on the basis of expertise and skill.

“As we forge ahead into another academic year I believe that this Board has the required assets to see the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College through the issues that require immediate attention,” stated Dr. Rigobert. “I anticipate the Board will also work closely with the department of Education and the Government in charting a way forward for the institution as we seek to provide affordable exceptional higher education and services for the citizens of Saint Lucia.”

  2. The Crow
    August 31, 2018 at 10:25 AM

    How is Ms. Beverly Josie a member of the Board? Isn't she the secretary?

