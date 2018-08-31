Education Ministry appoints Interim Board to Sir Arthur Lewis Community

Pin +1 Share 19 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Ministry for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development has appointed an Interim Board of Governors to the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC), effective immediately.

The Board is constituted for a period of six months and includes:

Dr. Jocelyn Fletcher (Chairperson)

Dr. Rufina Frederick

Dr. Vernesta Nervais

Mr. Barrie Corcoran

Dr. Claudia Louis

Ms. Beverly Josie

Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development Honourable Dr. Gale T. C. Rigobert explained that the board was carefully selected on the basis of expertise and skill.

“As we forge ahead into another academic year I believe that this Board has the required assets to see the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College through the issues that require immediate attention,” stated Dr. Rigobert. “I anticipate the Board will also work closely with the department of Education and the Government in charting a way forward for the institution as we seek to provide affordable exceptional higher education and services for the citizens of Saint Lucia.”