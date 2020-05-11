Education ministry addresses fake news about e-book distribution

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to inform the public that the information being circulated on social media requesting that students of Forms Two and Four report to the Department for e-book devices did not originate from the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relation and is incorrect.

The Department’s process is that students report their needs to their respective schools, which in turn will forward to the Department for processing. This process has been working well thus far and allows for students in all educational districts to be reached.

All information from the Department of Education will be posted on the Department’s and Government’s official websites.

