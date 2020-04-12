Education minister to update nation at 8 p.m.

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — Education Minister Dr. Gale Rigobert is scheduled to update the nation on plans for the education sector this evening, Sunday, April 12.

Dr. Rigobert made the disclosure on her official Facebook page earlier today.

She said the broadcast will be aired at 8 p.m. on NTN.

Dr. Rigobert intends to disclose comprehensive plans for the third term, CXC examinations, and the education sector in general, according to a spokesperson from the Office of the Prime Minister.