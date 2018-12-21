Education minister promises ‘smart classrooms’ during December

Share This On:

(SNO) — With the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) moving to digitize some of its courses, Education Minister Dr. Gale Rigobert said some of the island’s technical drawing classrooms will be transformed into what she described as “smart classrooms”.

She said this will be part of overall repairs done on schools across the island during the Christmas break.

“Yes, we will be doing repairs during the Christmas break but most importantly in keeping with our own thrust to ensure that we realize an acceptable degree of integration of ICTs into our curriculum, we will also be transforming some of our technical drawing classrooms into smart classrooms,” she stated.

The CXC is also planning to deliver some of its exams electronically.

“So in preparation for that, we need to ensure that our schools are retrofitted with smart classrooms and accompanying curricula, so as to enhance the digital competency of our students,” Dr. Rigobert explained. “It is especially critical for technical drawing given the curriculum has already moved in that direction, more so than with the other subjects.”

She said the move will be done not only in secondary schools.

“If you have reviewed some of what was shared not only regarding the Equip Project but also with respect to the smart classroom initiative, you will realize that the conversion of classrooms into smart classrooms is not limited to secondary schools,” she stated. “It will be foolhardy for any policymaker wanting to cure the digital divide in this country and to raise the employability of of our students to restrict the smart classroom initiative to secondary schools only.”

A smart classroom is described as a technology-enhanced classroom that foster opportunities for teaching and learning by integrating learning technology, such as computers, specialized software, audience response technology, assistive listening devices, networking, and audio/visual capabilities.