ECSL presents best of Saint Lucia for Independence 40

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at an Independence 40 press briefing held at the studio of the Government Information Service (GIS), Hewanorra House Point Seraphine, Marketing and Sponsorship Officer of Events Company of St. Lucia Inc. (ECSL) Miss Leila Williams addressed the gathering which comprised officials of the Independence 40 Planning Committee, organizations and individuals participating in activities scheduled for Independence 40 celebrations, and the media.

“ECSL is thrilled to partner with the Independence Committee for the 40th Anniversary of Saint Lucia’s Independence celebrations. We embrace the theme “All in, Our Journey, Our Future” and as such we are positioned to provide support to the Independence Committee, for the execution of the planned activities,” notes Miss Williams.

On the eve of Independence, the city will be abuzz with major cultural displays and exhibitions. Two event sites in the city’s capital, Castries, are being prepared to host these showcases, one at Constitution Park and the other on Jeremie Street, between Block DS and the Castries Market.

The productions will capture what is intrinsically Saint Lucian culture handed down for generations, a cultural heritage and history that we cherish, and a journey for which new chapters is being written daily, as we evolve culturally and as a people.

A number of art forms will be on display including, dance, music and theatrical performances.

Some of the key entertainment will feature the best and most memorable Saint Lucian calypsonians, and soca artistes, accompanied by live bands. Also featured is the most recent inclusion on Saint Lucia’s musical portfolio, Kudoro, backed by Derek Yarde Project, one of Saint Lucia’s most popular jam bands. Teddyson John & The TJ Project, featuring Ricky-T, will also take the stage.

A display of fireworks in celebration of Independence 40 sets off at midnight from the Castries Harbour and will be immediately followed by the raising of the Saint Lucia flag. Best of Saint Lucia continues until 2 a.m. on Independence morning.

The Best of Saint Lucia Concert is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Other brief remarks were made by Hon. Jeannine M. Giraudy-McIntyre, chairperson of the Independence 40 Planning Committee, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police George Nicholas and Independence 40 committee member Mrs. Sonia Sifflet, who provided information about plans for Independence 40 and encouraged Saint Lucians to come out in large numbers to support the events on the calendar.