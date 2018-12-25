Economics minister believes George F.L. Charles Airport could become hub for regional business

(SNO) — Economic Minister, Guy Joseph, believes that Saint Lucia has the potential to attract regional businesses and the George F.L. Charles Airport, located in Castries, has an integral role to play in achieving that goal.

Speaking on Radio 100’s ‘Drive By’ with Russell Lake, Joseph said the government’s plans for both Castries and Vieux Fort call for having both the George F.L. Charles Airport and the Hewannora International Airport, operational.

He stated that legislation has been passed, where the government is encouraging regional businesses to establish their headquarters in Saint Lucia, and the George F.L. Charles Airport could become a hub to facilitate this.

“We believe that we can attract a lot of regional businesses, so this becomes your regional hub where you land at the airport,” he said. “Your hotel is 20 minutes away, your conference center, and that’s why we are looking at Point Seraphin hotel with a conference center, we are looking at the Vigie side of the beach, that area there, we are looking at having more conference facility hotels available so you can so you can attract that level of regional business into Saint Lucia.”

Joseph said that is the plan of the government and he pointed out that the George F.L. Charles Airport is an important link to regional traffic.

“That is the plan, and George Charles Airport is a very vital link for the regional traffic,” he stated. “So we believe that our plans for Castries and our plans for Vieux Fort call for having both airports operational rather than having one airport being operational.”