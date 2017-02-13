Eco Adventures Tours to host Independence Day Rain Forest Cross Island Hike

PRESS RELEASE – On Wednesday 22nd February, 2017, Eco Adventures Tours in collaboration with Tropic Trails Island Adventures is honoured to be hosting the 2nd Annual ‘Independence Day Rain Forest Cross Island Hike’.

The theme for this year’s hike is ‘Let’s Love Our Island Home’ Come experience the fastest growing national event, geared towards the appreciation of Saint Lucia’s untapped natural beauty. Eco Adventures Tours and Tropic Trails Island Adventures are St. Lucian Tour/Excursion Operators who pride themselves in raising awareness on the lesser known and serene parts of our island.

Our commitment to environmental conservation, education and promoting co-friendly behaviour remains the hallmark of our brand. This is achieved by creating opportunities to maximize the use of natural resources in an environmentally responsible manner by hosting anti-litter campaigns, clean up days and training our Tour Guides as well as the youth on ourenvironmental responsibilities with clients/tourist.

With the assistance from ‘you’ the private and public sector organizations and corporate citizens, we will be able to lead the hike through the Edmund Rain Forest.

The participation fee will be as follows:

Pick-up in Soufriere (near the Soufriere Square)

Children under 12 years old- $35

Adults- $55

Pick-up in Castries (near the Derek Walcott Square)

Children under 12 years old- $55

Adults- $80

Pick-up in Vieux Fort (near the Vieux-Fort / Soufriere Bus Stop)

Children under 12 years old- $50

Adults- $70

A different pick-up arrangement will be provided for Tourist who would like to take part in this event.

Transportation

– From Castries to the Edmund Rainforest & from Micoud to Castries Square

– From Soufriere Square to the Edmund Rainforest & from Micoud to Soufriere Square

The tour will conclude in Micoud, where patrons have the opportunity to enjoy the island’s natural beauty and to rest from the hike.

Registration on the day of the event will start at 6am from the Castries Square and the Soufriere Square.

Come experience remote waterfalls, rare bird and animal species, learn about indigenous plants and their uses, hike through the rainforest while inhaling the freshest air our island has to offer!

CONTACT

Casim James

Operation and Sales Manager

Tropic Trails Island Adventures

Tel: +1 (758) 284-8086/ +1 (758) 46-7562

Email: casimjames@gmail.com

www.tropictrails.com

Jahrod Alcindor

Manager

Eco Adventure Tours

Cell: +1 (758) 716-8396

Work: +1 (758) 584-8396

Direct: +1 (758) 459-5097

Email: jahrod.alcindor@stluciaecoadventures.com