ECFH ‘minority shareholders’ to get update on company

(PRESS RELEASE) — In keeping with its commitment to engage its valued shareholders, the East Caribbean Financial Holding Company Limited (ECFH), parent company of Bank of Saint Lucia Limited (BOSL), will be hosting its 2019 Shareholders Seminar on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Finance Administrative Centre.

The seminar, which caters to the minority shareholders of ECFH, is entitled “Bank Nou Fò” — a fitting theme in light of Saint Lucia’s Creole Heritage Month celebrations.

The engagement event is intended to present the Bank’s half-year report for 2019, to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the banking sector, and to widen participants’ knowledge of financial matters in keeping with Financial Information Month as designated by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

Additionally, key presentations will be made by the BOSL Investment Banking team and a guest presenter from the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE).

Shareholders will also engage in key discussions on the continued growth and success of ECFH, and sole subsidiary Bank of Saint Lucia.

The seminar for ECFH shareholders will be next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

